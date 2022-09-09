Read full article on original website
In what seems a little like a world turned upside down, the NFL had a huge problem with kickers in Week 1 but that did not include the Cleveland Browns. While rookie kicker Cade York was busy hitting all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra points, kicks were sailing wide right, wide left or doinking off the goal post all around the league.
