WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
WLWT 5
Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK
A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
WLWT 5
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cincinnati this year
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cincinnati this year, bringing its rock holiday tradition to the Queen City. TSO announced its highly anticipated winter tour. The tour kicks off in November. TSO will stop in Cincinnati for two shows on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage...
WLWT 5
Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday
CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant week returns this month
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week back this month, with over 40 restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Restaurant week will take place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Restaurants will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus. $1 from every meal will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
WLWT 5
Tuesday weather outlook: Fall fans get one more day
CINCINNATI — If you are fully ready to jump into all the fall things (leaves, pumpkin patches, hoodie season) you have one more day to enjoy all of that before the summer heat starts creeping back in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and will be...
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
WLWT 5
Agreement between cities and state brings bike lane to Covington bridge where cyclist died
COVINGTON, Ky. — After the death of a cyclist and thousands of petitions, Newport, Covington and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have come to an agreement to put a bike lane on the Girl Scout bridge. The agreement came Wednesday afternoon during a meeting between all three and an advocacy...
WLWT 5
Fire crews responding to a boxcar on fire in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — A train boxcar caught fire in Camp Washington, early Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire crews responded to the fire on the 3600 block of Geringer Street around 6 a.m. According to reports from the scene,...
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
WLWT 5
Covington residents demand safer streets after young mother, cyclist killed
COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington's commission meeting overflowed with people demanding pedestrian safety after a hit-and-run driver killed a beloved community member. Joe Humpert rides his bike 10 to 20 miles a day, and each stroke of the peddler is in honor of Gloria San Miguel. "Every...
WLWT 5
Police searching for driver after Mt. Healthy cruiser hit during hit and run
CINCINNATI — A Mt. Healthy police cruiser was hit during a hit and run downtown Monday morning. Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle. He has been described as a black man, thin build, standing 5'10" to 6'0" tall, wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.
WLWT 5
Frisch's Big Boy offering monthly subscription for deals on burgers
CINCINNATI — Big fans of Frisch's Big Boy can now get a deal on the burgers using a monthly subscription pass. The chain launched the "Big Boy Pass," where, for $15, customers can get 50 percent off a Big Boy or Super Big Boy for a full 30 days.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WLWT 5
Loveland police: Water services may be interrupted on Mohican Drive due to water main break
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland residents may be waking up to interrupted water services to begin the work week. The Loveland Police Department posted to its Facebook page early Monday morning that residents in the 700 block of Mohican Drive are experiencing a water main break that "could result in interrupted water service" Monday morning.
WLWT 5
Crews extinguish fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
WLWT 5
Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
WLWT 5
Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
