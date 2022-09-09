ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

WLWT 5

Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK

A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Fire & EMS members bathe elephants at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — Members of Cincinnati Fire and EMS Engine and Ladder 32 spent time at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday as part of the zoo's First Responder's Week. Members of the squad helped bathe Mai Thai and Schottzie, two of the zoo's Asian elephants. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns this weekend to downtown Cincinnati. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. The festival will run Friday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cincinnati this year

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cincinnati this year, bringing its rock holiday tradition to the Queen City. TSO announced its highly anticipated winter tour. The tour kicks off in November. TSO will stop in Cincinnati for two shows on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday

CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant week returns this month

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week back this month, with over 40 restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Restaurant week will take place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Restaurants will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus. $1 from every meal will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Tuesday weather outlook: Fall fans get one more day

CINCINNATI — If you are fully ready to jump into all the fall things (leaves, pumpkin patches, hoodie season) you have one more day to enjoy all of that before the summer heat starts creeping back in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
#Kings Island#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Amusement Park#Mystic Timbers#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Skull#Hotel St Michelle#The Beast
WLWT 5

Fire crews responding to a boxcar on fire in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A train boxcar caught fire in Camp Washington, early Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Fire crews responded to the fire on the 3600 block of Geringer Street around 6 a.m. According to reports from the scene,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington on Monday, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. when the Wilmington Police Department was called to the area of S. South Street near Randolph Street for a report of a possible shooting. When...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews extinguish fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Officials: Couple dead in murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Wednesday. According to officials, a 911 call came into the Adam County Communication Center around 2:14p.m. of an individual firing several shots at the Southern Ohio Lumber Company. According to a source, the man allegedly shot...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

