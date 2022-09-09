Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO