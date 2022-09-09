Read full article on original website
Drunk Rock Springs Man Plows Into Yard, Causing Power Outage, Destroying Property
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly plowing through a yard toppling a utility pole, smashing through a fence, and destroying a shed. The Rock Springs Police Department said they responded to a residential area at 1:19am...
Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence
Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
