Rock Springs, WY

K2 Radio

Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence

Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Elko Daily Free Press

Trona mine still going strong after 60 years

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Sisecam’s underground trona mine has been operating since 1962 and has many more years of mine life, while the plant on the surface continues to process the trona into soda ash for a demanding market. “There are two layers of trona under us, and...
GREEN RIVER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Former Head Of Wyoming Comm. Center Accused Of Stealing $2 Mil.

The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $2 million dollars from the center's daycare facility. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, a months-long investigation found...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

