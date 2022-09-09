The Haughton Bucs got off to a fast start and rolled to a 44-14 victory over the LaGrange Gators Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Haughton improved to 2-0 with its second straight lopsided victory. LaGrange fell to 0-2. “We scored on our first drive and then we scored...

HAUGHTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO