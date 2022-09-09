ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

College football: Tech gives Cumbie first victory

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech racked up 299 yards on the ground, anchored by Marquis Crosby who amassed 196 in the first half alone, as the Bulldogs routed Stephen F. Austin by a final score of 52-17 on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech (1-1) and SFA (1-2)...
RUSTON, LA
High school football: Fast start helps Haughton rout LaGrange

The Haughton Bucs got off to a fast start and rolled to a 44-14 victory over the LaGrange Gators Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Haughton improved to 2-0 with its second straight lopsided victory. LaGrange fell to 0-2. “We scored on our first drive and then we scored...
HAUGHTON, LA
Outdoors: Bodcau to host National Hunting and Fishing Day event Sept. 24

After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton. The other sites are Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in...
HAUGHTON, LA

