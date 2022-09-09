Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9

Plants had their turn, animals had their turn, now it's TV's turn to reproduce wildly and exponentially. The fall season is upon us, and in addition to the usual onslaught of new and returning television from CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW, cable and streaming networks also use the season to shlep out a bunch of new shows. With just over half the month left, the final season of FX's Atlanta, the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, and the debut of Disney+'s Andor are still coming. But that's just the A's! There's plenty more coming.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO