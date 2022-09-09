Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9

Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and More in September 2022
Plants had their turn, animals had their turn, now it's TV's turn to reproduce wildly and exponentially. The fall season is upon us, and in addition to the usual onslaught of new and returning television from CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and The CW, cable and streaming networks also use the season to shlep out a bunch of new shows. With just over half the month left, the final season of FX's Atlanta, the second season of ABC's Abbott Elementary, and the debut of Disney+'s Andor are still coming. But that's just the A's! There's plenty more coming.
TVGuide.com
Succession Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and Everything You Need to Know
Succession is the most-nominated show at this year's Emmys, which is both a fitting tribute to one of TV's greatest shows and a reminder that this hiatus between seasons is absolutely excruciating. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and after that muted explosion of a Season 3 finale, new episodes can't come soon enough.
TVGuide.com
The 2022 Emmys Best and Worst Moments
It was a mostly bland affair, except for these highlights (and lowlights) When you cram some of Hollywood's most powerful celebrities into a theater for a ceremony produced by a corporate giant not looking to the stir pot and written by scribes who just need to pay rent, you're going to have to take the good with the bad. That's what happens with the Emmy Awards each year, and the 2022 Emmys — a mostly bland affair with a few highlights — exemplified that.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Samsung, Sony, Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $100. The start of the work week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many amazing deals on all sorts of home entertainment gear and services. We rounded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVGuide.com
The Owl House Exclusive: Premiere Date Revealed for First 44-Minute Finale Special
It's time to grab some Apple Blood and Hex Mix and snuggle up with your Palisman, because The Owl House is returning to your crystal ball, just in time for spooky season. TV Guide can exclusively reveal that the series will debut the first of its three finale specials on Oct. 15.
TVGuide.com
Big Sky: Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know
'I am looking forward to every time I get a script to see what happened — that's when I know the audience is going to be entertained,' Reba McEntire said. We're one week away from the premiere of Big Sky Season 3, and there's plenty to look forward to. The crime drama has a new name — it's now dubbed with the byline "Deadly Trails," likely a hint to what Katheryn Winnick's Jenny Hoyt and Kylie Bunbury's Cassie Dewell will follow in this season — and two new series regulars.
Comments / 0