Las Vegas, NV

Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago
Kier Delaney
4d ago

Nate showed up at weight; has fulfilled his contract; should absolutely get paid, not having to fight an overweight opponent who obviously cares none whatsoever, and gets his freedom back~!

16
Benny Gaga
3d ago

card is much better now! That Chimiev is a real loose cannon and will continue to cause major problems for the UFC. worse than McGregor or Jones.

7
Brandon M
3d ago

Blame Blame Blame on anyone but yourself. 1 way to go from the fan favorite to a 0 real fast, missing weight against Nate.

7
 

