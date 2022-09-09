ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Daily Voice

Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo

Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Morrisville, PA Shop Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Check your tickets. Daily Voice is reporting that a Bucks County convenience store has sold a winning lottery ticket worth almost $50,000. Phew. I'd take it. Lol. The convenience store is Smoker's Express located at 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville. There were three winning lottery tickets drawn for the...
MORRISVILLE, PA
WHYY

North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade

A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
townandtourist.com

17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County man charged with breaking into power plants, stealing metal, officials say

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is charged with breaking into decommissioned power plants to steal metal. One of them was Southwark Generating Plant in Philadelphia. The justice department says 43-year-old Michael Garrison of Croydon stole more than $117,000 worth of metal from four plants in Pennsylvania and Baltimore.Prosecutors say Garrison caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the NRG Titus Generating Station in Berks County. They also say Garrison filed a false income tax return.Garrison is charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility and other related charges. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wastetodaymagazine.com

‘Ya Fav Trashman’ announces run for Philadelphia City Council

Community activist and social media celebrity Terrill Haigler, also known as Ya Fav Trashman, announced his candidacy for Philadelphia City Council At-Large during a community cleanup to honor his 33rd birthday. The cleanup took place Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. on the 900 block of Carlisle Street in Philadelphia where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
