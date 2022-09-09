Read full article on original website
Related
Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo
Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
Morrisville, PA Shop Sells Winning Lottery Ticket
Check your tickets. Daily Voice is reporting that a Bucks County convenience store has sold a winning lottery ticket worth almost $50,000. Phew. I'd take it. Lol. The convenience store is Smoker's Express located at 813 West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville. There were three winning lottery tickets drawn for the...
North Philly’s Fotterall Square gets $3.5 million dollar upgrade
A historic North Philadelphia park is getting a $3.5 million overhaul as part of the city’s Rebuild initiative. Fotterall Square Park in the Fairhill neighborhood along the 2400 block of North 11th Street hasn’t been given a major facelift in more than a half century, according to Rebuild head Kyra Strong. She said plans call for everything from new benches to a mini soccer pitch as part of the overhaul. Other upgrades include a brand new basketball court, new playground, and even new trees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
Bucks County man charged with breaking into power plants, stealing metal, officials say
CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man is charged with breaking into decommissioned power plants to steal metal. One of them was Southwark Generating Plant in Philadelphia. The justice department says 43-year-old Michael Garrison of Croydon stole more than $117,000 worth of metal from four plants in Pennsylvania and Baltimore.Prosecutors say Garrison caused more than $1.5 million in damage to the NRG Titus Generating Station in Berks County. They also say Garrison filed a false income tax return.Garrison is charged with one count of conspiracy to destroy an energy facility and other related charges.
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in Germantown ambush shooting: Police
The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Local Paranormal Investigator Searches for the ‘Beast of Bryn Athyn’
Paranormal investigators working in Bryn Athyn may be tracking a beast known as a "dogman," something akin to a werewolf. This image, taken by an Ontario YouTube team specializing in the creatures, claims to show one. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Building in Kensington partially collapses, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A building partially collapses in Philadelphia. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the city's Kensington section on the 2400 block of Frankford Avenue. CBS3 can confirm it was an unoccupied building, and no one was injured. No word yet on what caused the partial collapse.
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
Food Truck Festival to Be Held In Falls Township. Read To Know When and Where
Looking to find a new favorite food spot? A food truck festival is set to be held in Falls Township this week, with tons of options for hungry locals. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times. The food truck festival is set to be held on Sept. 16 at Falls...
billypenn.com
Artists kicked out for luxury apts; Broad Street lane shutdown; Wissahickon bridges reopening | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Artists blindsided as Kensington apartment conversion begins. Over three dozen artists and entrepreneurs working in East Kensington are scrambling after receiving 30 days notice...
wastetodaymagazine.com
‘Ya Fav Trashman’ announces run for Philadelphia City Council
Community activist and social media celebrity Terrill Haigler, also known as Ya Fav Trashman, announced his candidacy for Philadelphia City Council At-Large during a community cleanup to honor his 33rd birthday. The cleanup took place Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. on the 900 block of Carlisle Street in Philadelphia where...
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Delaware County Couple Stayed Together, Even When Apart, Then They Wed
Josh and Sarah met in Wildwood in 2011, the day after Sarah D’Orazio graduated Springfield High School, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Josh Dukes grew up in East Lansdowne and was lifeguarding following a freshman year at West Virginia University. Josh and Sarah were drawn to...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 2