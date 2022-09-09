Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Bossier Sheriff Wants To Meet You on National Night Out
So, let's set the record straight. National Night Out is actually the first Tuesday in August, but whomever came up with that date has obviously never spent a summer in Louisiana!. That's why here in Northwest Louisiana, we decided a number of years ago to stall our party until the...
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
bossierpress.com
Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District
On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
Getting An Early Start On Halloween? Head To Bossier City
Spooky season has officially arrived in Bossier City. Stop after stop after stop is already set for Halloween. If you find yourself in the mood to decorate for the Halloween season, heading to Bossier is a prime spot to get down with some vampires and ghosts. Not just because there are plenty of options around, but because you can get a lot done in a small area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Night Out Party Guide for Shreveport, Bossier and Caddo
Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport, Bossier and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex!. National Night Out was celebrated by the rest of the country back on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why don't we celebrate National Night Out when...
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KSLA
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
KSLA
SWEPCO begins removal of historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) reported Monday, Sept. 12 that it has started the removal process of Shreveport’s historic Arsenal Hill chimney stacks. This week, people may start to notice the construction going on, but the work began in August and will continue through the...
KSLA
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Night Out Parade in Downtown Shreveport
Shreveport Police Department invites all members of the community to come out and enjoy the 2022 National Night Out Parade, Thursday September 15th at 6PM. The parade will travel from the 400 block to the 600 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. SPD and city officials want to give crime and drugs a going away party.
KSLA
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protective order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now documents showing more details have been released. The restraining order was granted by a judge Aug. 22. Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
KSLA
Members of youth-led organization clean streets of a Shreveport neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — About a dozen students came together Saturday, Sept. 10 to pick up trash and litter in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood. The nonprofit is led by high school students from area schools, including but not limited to Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High and C.E. Byrd. “Shreveport...
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Stabbing
A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a...
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0