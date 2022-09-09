Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
seehafernews.com
Carol M. Marks
Carol M. Marks, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, she passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Magnolia Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Manitowoc. Carol was born on September 17, 1941 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and...
seehafernews.com
Alois J. Lichterman
Alois J. Lichterman, 75, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Bay at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born on March 4, 1947 in Kewaunee to the late John and Lucy (Arendt) Lichterman. On...
wearegreenbay.com
Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
seehafernews.com
Planning Underway For Studebaker International Meet in Manitowoc
Exactly one year from this week, the 59th Annual Studebaker Drivers Club International Meet will be gathering here in Manitowoc. Steve Kanter, President of the Wisconsin Region Studebaker Drivers Club, tells Seehafer News that normally events of this size are held in larger cities. “Last year was South Bend, Indiana,...
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
seehafernews.com
Faith Church Packs the House for Mobilize Recovery Symposium
Faith Church in Manitowoc was packed yesterday with people who are either recovering from drug abuse or want to help those on their path to recovery. This was a part of the Mobilize Recovery Across America Tour and was put on by the Lighthouse Recovery Community Center. While a lot...
radioplusinfo.com
9-13-22 mercury racing groundbreaking ceremony
Construction is underway on a major expansion project at Mercury Racing in Fond du Lac. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Tuesday at Mercury Racing’s manufacturing plant on county road UU. The two-phase construction project will add 40,000 square feet of manufacturing operations space to the southwest corner of the existing Fond du Lac, Wis. facility and expand the current propeller shop by 8,000 square feet on the north side of the building. The project will bring the Racing facility to nearly 150,000 square feet. “Racing is an integral part of the long-range strategy for Mercury,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “This facility expansion gives us room to grow, bolsters our ability to meet the demand for innovative new products and demonstrates our continued commitment to the Fond du Lac community.” The expansion follows several recent innovations and successful product launches for Mercury Racing including the 300R outboard, featuring an exclusive Advanced Mid Section (AMS), and the 200 APX and 360 APX circuit racing engines. Racing also formed a partnership with the E1 Competition Racing Series. E1 is based in Europe and developing a battery electric powered hydro foiling vessel, of which Mercury Racing is the official propulsion and propeller partner. “As our business continues to grow and our line of luxury sport products expands, this project meets our need for more space to develop new technology and innovations that excel in high performance, competition and beyond,” said Stuart Halley, general manager for Racing. Construction of the manufacturing operations space is expected to be finished by April 2023 with the propeller shop completed by October 2023.
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
seehafernews.com
Louis L. Doubek
Louis L. Doubek, age 79, longtime Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at his residence. Louie was born in Manitowoc on September 27, 1942 to Louis E. and Mildred (Decker) Doubek. He attended the Meadowbrook Elementary School and Mishicot Public High School, then served with the U.S. Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. On September 18, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mardell M. Stangel at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with almost fifty-seven years of marriage. Louis worked for a number of years at Manitowoc Equipment Works, followed by several years as head of maintenance for McDonald’s of Manitowoc & Two Rivers. He then worked for Federal Mogul of Manitowoc until his retirement in 2011. Louie loved playing sheepshead (and usually would win), he enjoyed working in his yard, and loved watching his Green Bay Packers.
seehafernews.com
New Staff Members Join Green Bay On Broadway, Inc. Team
On Broadway Inc. in Green Bay has announced two new members of their staff. Betsy Sorensen was brought on board as the new special events manager. Sorensen started as special events manager with the OBI team in July of 2022. Sorensen graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2018 with a degree in Sound Recording Technology with an emphasis in vocal performance. She comes to OBI with experience as an executive assistant at Live X and Sheridan Road Financial where she also served as a board member and event coordinator. “I am so excited to join On Broadway as the special events manager,” said Sorensen. “In the few weeks I’ve been here, I’ve already experienced the creativity, determination, and care this organization exudes to the Green Bay community. I am honored to be able to contribute to the work that is being done in the Broadway District by this incredible team of people.” Sorensen grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 2021. She is getting married in October and has two dogs. If you’d like to reach out to Betsy, you can contact her via email or at 763-567-3631.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Hosting an Open House Later this Month
Manitowoc Public Utilities has announced an Open House for later this month. The Open House is scheduled for September 22nd from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at their facilities at the corner of South 8th and Madison Streets. This event is being held to showcase their facility and to educate the...
seehafernews.com
Prevent Suicide Still in Need of Volunteers for Saturday’s Walk/Run for Hope
Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County is finishing up preparations for Saturday’s Walk/Run for Hope, but they still need some help. According to a post on Facebook, the group still needs at least 17 more people to help out with tasks such as being course marshals, and bicycler course cruiser. They...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Municipal Tree, Police and Fire Commissions to Meet Today
There are two meetings on the City of Manitowoc calendar today. First up is the Municipal Tree Commission, which will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the 1st Floor Conference Room. After a public input session, the group will discuss any urban forestry grant opportunities and any additions to the Tree Planting Plan.
wearegreenbay.com
100 bands at over 20 bars, All Bands on Deck this weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Best friends Avi Hale and Ron Hall make up the duo Hale & Hall and they visited Local 5 Live along with Tarl Knight, Director from the Shipyard District with a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Principal: “We Are Off to a Great Start”
The school year may only be just over a week old, but Manitowoc Lincoln Principal Lee Thennes says he is rather impressed with student behavior. Students started class on August 30th, after two years which Thennes referred to as “disjointed and not great”. He said the students and...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was priceless’: Appleton man gets wish fulfilled through ThedaCare program
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease recently got a wish he’s wanted for almost a lifetime. ThedaCare staff explained the journey started when James Knott asked his husband, Gary Gustafson. what he wanted for his birthday. Gary said he wanted to ride in a black Corvette convertible.
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
seehafernews.com
Fish and Game Sets September Meeting for This Week
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its’ next monthly meeting is going to be held this Wednesday (September 14th) at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The guest speaker is going to be Jim Knickelbine from Woodland Dunes Nature Center to update the...
