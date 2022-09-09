On Broadway Inc. in Green Bay has announced two new members of their staff. Betsy Sorensen was brought on board as the new special events manager. Sorensen started as special events manager with the OBI team in July of 2022. Sorensen graduated from DePaul University in Chicago in 2018 with a degree in Sound Recording Technology with an emphasis in vocal performance. She comes to OBI with experience as an executive assistant at Live X and Sheridan Road Financial where she also served as a board member and event coordinator. “I am so excited to join On Broadway as the special events manager,” said Sorensen. “In the few weeks I’ve been here, I’ve already experienced the creativity, determination, and care this organization exudes to the Green Bay community. I am honored to be able to contribute to the work that is being done in the Broadway District by this incredible team of people.” Sorensen grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 2021. She is getting married in October and has two dogs. If you’d like to reach out to Betsy, you can contact her via email or at 763-567-3631.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO