WKRC
Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
WKRC
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
WKRC
Police want to identify carjacking suspect who led officers on a chase
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are looking for the man who carjacked a driver and later led police on a chase. Police say the man in the surveillance photos forced the victim out of his vehicle at the BP station on Pfeiffer Road on Sept. 2 and then drove off.
WKRC
Fruitful Returns: Community orchards continue to grow throughout Cincinnati
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Cincinnati man is on a mission to feed people in food deserts around the city. He's doing so one fruit tree at a time. Hiding in Mt. Auburn is little orchard with rows of fruit trees, herbs and plants. It's one of more than 20 like it around the city.
WKRC
Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
WKRC
'I Need Box' started for one grade at a local school gets flooded with donations
PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati public school teachers are giving back to their students with the help of people all across the country. Before the start of the school year, 5th grade English and Language Arts Teacher Margie DiMuzio and her intervention specialist Brittany Noble wanted to do something different to help grow the community in their classroom at Cincinnati Public's Carson School.
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
WKRC
Local man arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of minor at Dave & Buster's
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A Tri-State man accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor is expected in court Monday. Court documents say that 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo at a business in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the...
WKRC
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
WKRC
Man accused of taking pictures up teen's skirt back in court on a felony charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a teenager in Springdale was back in court Wednesday. Investigators added a new charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor. This new charge is a felony. Investigators have learned Hayes allegedly put his phone under the shirt of the...
WKRC
Partial building collapse shuts down road and sidewalks
ADDYSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A partial building collapse closed part of an Addyston road Tuesday. Addyston Police said part of Main Street between Church Street and Bowman Lane is closed, including the sidewalks. A post on the police Facebook page said that village officials are working to get the situation...
WKRC
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
WKRC
Butler County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting husband
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge found a woman not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld was tried on a felonious assault charge. Police and emergency crews were called to Nancy and Douglas Imfeld's home on Apple Knoll Lane on December 1,...
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Free screening available to detect restless leg syndrome
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman says she is now pain-free, after a decade of struggling, especially at night. If you are having trouble sleeping, it might be your legs. The team at the Vein Center of Cincinnati invites you to find out for free. Dr. Andy Hearn can do...
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WKRC
CDC issues warning about rare condition that can lead to paralysis in children
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are asking parents to be on the lookout for some common symptoms seen in kids this time of year that get worse instead of better. It has to do with a new warning from the CDC about a rare condition that can lead to paralysis.
WKRC
FOP threatens no confidence vote if CPD chief doesn't reinstate officer who used N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A controversy over a detective with the Cincinnati Police Department using a racial slur on the job is rising to another level. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police is threatening a no-confidence vote against the interim police chief if the detective isn't cleared of the allegations against him.
WKRC
UC debuts $45.6M home for one of its most historic colleges
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Verna Williams said her first day inside the new home of the University of Cincinnati College of Law was so exciting, it took her nearly the entire day to truly settle in. Driving in and seeing the big windows, knowing the $45.6 million, 18-month project...
