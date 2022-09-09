ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…

Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

How Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Polygon are raking in massive profits

The cryptocurrency market has been going strong for years now, and the trend is only going to carry more people along. As there is an increase in the purchase and gained profits from cryptocurrency, it is essential to know which ones to purchase to maximize benefits. Cryptocurrency is a great...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Prime Cryptos With The Potential To Become Powerhouses: Big Eyes, Filecoin, And Ethereum

Since blockchain technology became mainstream in 2017, cryptocurrencies with viable use cases went from being imaginative concepts to real projects that some of the biggest global companies support. Now, cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Filecoin (FIL), and Ethereum (ETH) aim to become powerhouses in the crypto space. The new-in-town...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter

The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Been Selling At A Loss For 4 Months Now

Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holders have been selling their coins at a loss for a period of four months now. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Has Remained Below 1 Recently. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC long-term holders have continued to sell at a loss in recent weeks.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Are Surging Today

Investors are now open to the idea that the Fed could reverse course with its policy in 2023. If the U.S. economy enters a more severe recession, that could make it tougher for the Fed to keep raising rates. SEC Chair Gary Gensler made some welcome comments regarding crypto regulation.
MARKETS

