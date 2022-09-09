Read full article on original website
South Alabama football notes: UCLA game ‘watch party’ set for Mitchell Center
South Alabama will host a “Watch Party” for the Jaguars’ game at UCLA at the Mitchell Center on Saturday. Admission is free for the event, which runs from noon-6 p.m. (kickoff is set for 1 p.m.). The game will be broadcast live on the Jaguars’ basketball video replay screens, and concessions will be available for purchase.
Date set for Alabama-South Alabama basketball game in Mobile
South Alabama’s home basketball game with Alabama will take place on Nov. 15, it was announced Tuesday. Alabama released its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes a Tuesday-night trip to Mobile in mid-November. Jaguars coach Richie Riley later confirmed the date to AL.com. Though Alabama has traveled to Mobile for...
South Alabama heads to UCLA, looking to be latest Sun Belt team to knock off Power 5 opponent
South Alabama is a two-touchdown underdog on Saturday at UCLA, and will face the Bruins in the venerable, 90,000-seat Rose Bowl. But one thing the Jaguars (2-0) won’t be is intimidated. Fresh off a Saturday in which Sun Belt Conference peers Appalachian State, Marshall and Georgia Southern won at Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska respectively, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said his team will be ready when it faces the Bruins (2-0) in Pasadena.
South Alabama Postgame: Makhiya McDonald
Sophomore forward Makhiya McDonald answers questions after the 4-1 win over South Alabama. (Sept. 11, 2022)
Dominant first half carries South Alabama to 38-24 victory at Central Michigan
South Alabama’s 38-24 victory at Central Michigan on Saturday might have been the most-dominant on the road in program history. Certainly it was in the first half. The Jaguars (2-0) scored on four straight possessions in the first and second quarters to build a 31-7 lead at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., setting a school record for points in a half in a road game. The Chippewas (0-2) scored two late touchdowns to make the score respectable, but it took little of the luster off one of the most-memorable victories in South Alabama’s 14-year football history.
Argos dominate Bearcats in road win
Willie Jordan set a school record for an interception return and the University of West Florida offense also continued to roll in a 49-10 win over Southwest Baptist Saturday night in Missouri. Jordan ran a pick back 99 yards for a score while seventh-ranked UWF racked up 400 yards of...
Aggies Cruise to 4-1 Victory Over South Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the South Alabama Jaguars, 4-1, and returned to the win column Sunday afternoon on Ellis Field. The Aggies pounced first on a Kate Colvin one-touch goal off Mia Pante’s corner kick. South Alabama knotted the game in the 22nd minute, but Texas A&M took back the lead in the 41st minute with a Jai Smith goal.
What can you do with this old Arena? One Alabama city facing massive question
Few arenas left standing can rival the Mobile Civic Center’s history of hosting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Elvis Presley serenaded the venue throughout the 1970s. A picture of Elvis from the 1975 show serves on one of his albums. The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Monkees,...
Isley Brothers to headline Mobile concert ahead of Gulf Coast Classic
The legendary Isley Brothers will headline an HBCU Fall Fest planned for Mobile in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Challenge football game this November. The Gulf Coast Challenge will bring the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers onto the field at Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a game with a 4 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Nov. 11 Fall Fest concert featuring The Isley Brothers and Tank, which is presented by the GCC, the Mobile Sports Authority, Mobile County and the city of Mobile, tops a week of events preceding the game.
The Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is looking for volunteers
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup takes place this weekend. Volunteers will gather in 26 different zones in Mobile and Baldwin counties to clean up debris from coastal waters and the shoreline. This year’s Coastal Cleanup is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Read the full interview below or watch […]
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
‘We have to do something’: Alabama lawmaker pitches increased penalties for fentanyl traffickers as overdoses mount
An Alabama lawmaker is pitching legislation to increase punishment for people trafficking the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The legislation will be introduced for consideration by Alabama state lawmakers early during the spring session. It was introduced for the first time during a news conference Monday in Mobile. “When you talk...
Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know
UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show “Reality Check” at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to […]
Giant Party Philly with a side of trash can nachos
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fall is just around the corner which means football season is FINALLY HERE!!! Game day grub should be considered easy and delicious, while having enough to feed a crowd of hungry tailgaters. Erin, from Farm Fresh Meats, shows us how to take two of her favorite game day recipes to the next level. Her giant party Philly with a side of trash can nachos are what dreams are made of! These crowd-pleasing recipes feature Farm Fresh Meats shaved rib eye, as well as their fresh 80/20 blend ground beef.
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
S.E. BuildCorp LLC Dubbed Premier Construction Company in Escambia County, Florida by Dozens of Satisfied Clients
S.E. Buildcorp LLC is a Florida-based construction company offering a broad spectrum of construction services. From constructing brand-new buildings, over custom restorations, to extensive repairs, S. E. Buildcorp LLC’s catalog is as versatile as it is eclectic. Last year, Escambia County celebrated its 200th anniversary of Florida becoming a...
17th Annual Unity Event held at Lyons Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clear skies greeted a long-standing event in the Port City. The Kingdom Covenant Connection’s 17th Annual Unity Event had them getting down in Lyons Park Saturday afternoon. Saturday was day two of the three-day event, which started with a unity walk, followed by a praise...
