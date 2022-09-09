South Alabama’s 38-24 victory at Central Michigan on Saturday might have been the most-dominant on the road in program history. Certainly it was in the first half. The Jaguars (2-0) scored on four straight possessions in the first and second quarters to build a 31-7 lead at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., setting a school record for points in a half in a road game. The Chippewas (0-2) scored two late touchdowns to make the score respectable, but it took little of the luster off one of the most-memorable victories in South Alabama’s 14-year football history.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO