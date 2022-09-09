ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water outage repaired near Gateway east and Kingman in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — UPDATE: El Paso Water says the outage was repaired Saturday evening and water has been restored to residents. ORIGINAL STORY: El Paso Water responded to a water outage in east El Paso on Saturday afternoon. The outage was described as "medium" on El Paso Water's...
