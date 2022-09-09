Read full article on original website
Mendham, Randolph play to a tie - Field hockey recap
Mendham to Randolph played to a 1-1 tie in Randolph. Halle Ferrara made 22 saves for Mendham (1-2-1), which tied the game on Lily Chandler’s third quarter goal. Randolph (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a Lauren Plaskon goal in the first period. Jessica Some made seven saves. The...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Girls soccer: Jones’ game-winner leads Spotswood to comeback win over Wardlaw-Hartridge
Teagan Jones netted a late game-winning goal to push Spotswood to a 3-2 win comeback over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jones scored the deciding goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second half off an assist by Theodora Xipolias. Wardlaw-Hartridge (1-1-1) seemed to be on the way to taking a 2-0...
Girls volleyball: Hawks remain ‘cool as a cucumber’ despite last-minute adjustments
In a brand new season, imagine how it feels to square off against the team that defeated you one year ago in the sectional championship. Some may feel nervous, or even overly excited. Now imagine one of your starters getting hurt minutes before the first serve of the match against...
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Justin Noon led East Brunwisk Magnet past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in East Brunswick behind four goals and an assist. East Brunswick Magnet (1-3) jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Thomas O’Neill also scored a goal while...
Norte Dame over Allentown - Field hockey recap
Ellie Marrone scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 5-1 win over Allentown, in Allentown. Notre Dame (2-1) led 3-1 at the half. Clementine Bowden posted a goal and an assist in the win, while Kalyn Rosica and Elizabeth Podell each scored once. Hailee Ladu scored for the Redbirds...
Chatham girls soccer tops Mendham, ready to defend county championship (PHOTOS)
For Chatham, the winning play against Mendham on Friday was a literal gut punch. Abby Droner found space outside the box and ripped the ball toward the net, curving it right into an oncoming Remmey McEnroe. The senior let the feed bounce off her body and in for the lone goal of a 1-0 game. Chatham’s defense held up and made sure that fortunate play was all the Cougars needed.
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. As...
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Gunn, Victoria Otash, Audrey Miscia and Victoria Cordeiro provided the goals as Ridge won at home, 4-0, over Phillipsburg. Ava Yiu saved two shots while Carly Villa made one save to combine for the shutout for Ridge (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Alexis Caravella stopped 15 shots for...
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half. The N.J....
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap
Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
