Mendham, Randolph play to a tie - Field hockey recap

Mendham to Randolph played to a 1-1 tie in Randolph. Halle Ferrara made 22 saves for Mendham (1-2-1), which tied the game on Lily Chandler's third quarter goal. Randolph (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a Lauren Plaskon goal in the first period. Jessica Some made seven saves.
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss

Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Norte Dame over Allentown - Field hockey recap

Ellie Marrone scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 5-1 win over Allentown, in Allentown. Notre Dame (2-1) led 3-1 at the half. Clementine Bowden posted a goal and an assist in the win, while Kalyn Rosica and Elizabeth Podell each scored once. Hailee Ladu scored for the Redbirds
Chatham girls soccer tops Mendham, ready to defend county championship (PHOTOS)

For Chatham, the winning play against Mendham on Friday was a literal gut punch. Abby Droner found space outside the box and ripped the ball toward the net, curving it right into an oncoming Remmey McEnroe. The senior let the feed bounce off her body and in for the lone goal of a 1-0 game. Chatham’s defense held up and made sure that fortunate play was all the Cougars needed.
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap

Samira Lukovic's first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap

Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1.
Football
Sports
Ridge over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Gunn, Victoria Otash, Audrey Miscia and Victoria Cordeiro provided the goals as Ridge won at home, 4-0, over Phillipsburg. Ava Yiu saved two shots while Carly Villa made one save to combine for the shutout for Ridge (3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Alexis Caravella stopped 15 shots for
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half.
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap

Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap

Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3.
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap

Declan Capps' first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5.
