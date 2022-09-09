ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 15–21, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Enjoy the annual Oktoberfest celebration at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako’s The Barn with authentic German festival beers presented by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Grab Oktoberfest sausages from Butcher & Bird, get into the vibe with live entertainment by the Ompah Trio and join the stein-hoisting competition, sponsored by Samuel Adams.
Hawaii Magazine

Small Vacation Rental in Waikīkī Gets a Breathtaking Makeover

Studio Shaolin is an interior design firm based in Honolulu. Owner and principal designer Shaolin Low and her team are proud of completing projects across the state. “We specialize in new build, renovation and interior furnishings,” she says. “Our clients come to us when they want a partner...
the university of hawai'i system

Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC

Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
honolulumagazine.com

Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu

It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
getnews.info

Nan Inc breaks ground on The Park on Keeaumoku

September 14, 2022 – On August 5th, ground broke on Keeaumoku, a project that consists of 972 condominium units and commercial space in two 42-story towers as well as a half-acre park along a block of Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu. The project will be completed by the first quarter...
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
hawaiibusiness.com

AIA Design Awards 2022

AIA Honolulu is pleased to recognize the leading architects shaping our communities through good design. Established in 1958, the 64th Annual AIA Honolulu Design Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence in architectural design. The program seeks to elevate the quality of architectural practice in Hawaii and expand public awareness of the power of architecture to improve the places we live, work, and play.
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KITV.com

Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
KAPOLEI, HI

