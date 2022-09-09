Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 15–21, 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Enjoy the annual Oktoberfest celebration at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako’s The Barn with authentic German festival beers presented by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Grab Oktoberfest sausages from Butcher & Bird, get into the vibe with live entertainment by the Ompah Trio and join the stein-hoisting competition, sponsored by Samuel Adams.
Hawaii Magazine
Small Vacation Rental in Waikīkī Gets a Breathtaking Makeover
Studio Shaolin is an interior design firm based in Honolulu. Owner and principal designer Shaolin Low and her team are proud of completing projects across the state. “We specialize in new build, renovation and interior furnishings,” she says. “Our clients come to us when they want a partner...
Shop local and get rewarded at Ala Moana Center
The offer is valid at more than 100 places throughout Ala Moana Center, Monday through Friday.
LIST: Most popular fast food in Honolulu
Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
Affordable hair, nail, facial services at Honolulu CC
Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t Miss These Halloween Events on O‘ahu
It’s the spooky season, so to celebrate all things Halloween and frightening, we’ve rounded up a list of haunted houses, pumpkin patches, spine-chilling tours and more. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll be adding to the list as information becomes available. Waimānalo Country Farms’ Fall...
getnews.info
Nan Inc breaks ground on The Park on Keeaumoku
September 14, 2022 – On August 5th, ground broke on Keeaumoku, a project that consists of 972 condominium units and commercial space in two 42-story towers as well as a half-acre park along a block of Keeaumoku Street in Honolulu. The project will be completed by the first quarter...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
KHON2
Revolusun Welcomes New and Existing Customers To Join Battery Bonus Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Revolusun offers the Battery Bonus program, which is designed to get more solar and storage systems onto the grid. With the recent closing of a coal power plant, Revolusun is helping Hawaii residents and businesses save money by switching over to their battery bonus program. “We...
KITV.com
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
New Kaneohe restaurant moves into former Dean's Drive Inn location
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -A Kaneohe restaurant made its new home in the former Dean's Drive Inn location. Cafe Kalawe, owned by the husband and wife team, Raymond and Kalawe, moved their tiny restaurant from Kawa Street down the street on William Henry Road.
hawaiibusiness.com
AIA Design Awards 2022
AIA Honolulu is pleased to recognize the leading architects shaping our communities through good design. Established in 1958, the 64th Annual AIA Honolulu Design Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence in architectural design. The program seeks to elevate the quality of architectural practice in Hawaii and expand public awareness of the power of architecture to improve the places we live, work, and play.
Furry friends attend Aloha Pet & Family Fair
Family and friends gathered this weekend in Ward Village with their pets and experienced the Aloha Pet & Family Fair.
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Autumn Moon & Lantern Festival coming to Chinatown
Lanterns will hang up and down the streets of Chinatown as the full Autumn moon begins to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii grad who writes for ‘Succession’ can now add ‘Emmy winner’ to her resume
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii resident took home an Emmy Award on Monday. Susan Soon He Stanton, who grew up in Aiea, won an Emmy for writing for HBO’s “Succession.”. “Succession” won a total of four Emmys on Monday, including best drama series, best drama writing, outstanding...
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
KITV.com
Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu. Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
Comments / 0