Manicures for $11, pedicures for $17.50 and shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 are available at Honolulu Community College’s on-campus cosmetology salon. The public is invited to book appointments for an array of services, including hair, mani/pedi and facials. Working under the supervision of experienced Honolulu CC instructors, cosmetology students apply their skill and talent to provide high-quality services at affordable prices; all conveniently housed on the first floor of Honolulu CC’s Building 27 at 874 Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO