ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Irish33
5d ago

I Think it's ridiculous the cops even showed up. A little argument and a slap turns into Substance abuse and mental health screenings???? No History!!!Is that because he once talked negatively about a judge to the media.

Reply
2
Related
WTNH

Connecticut court denies appeal from Hartford County man convicted of murdering girlfriend

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Appellate Court has denied an appeal from a 39-year-old man serving a 78-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend, according to a ruling published Tuesday. Darryl Crenshaw, of Hartford County, was convicted of murdering, assaulting and kidnapping Ashley Peoples in 2008. Crenshaw’s appeal claims that a lower court […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Animal Cruelty#Stalking#Derby
Register Citizen

Ledyard man accused of assaulting woman, police say

LEDYARD — A local man was charged with assault and other offenses Saturday morning after police say he was fighting with a woman on Gallup Hill Road. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation between a man and woman. At the scene, officers found the victim with visible injuries on her face, Ledyard police said.
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Manchester man conspired with brother to intimidate witness

VERNON — A man was on Monday arrested on charges of multiple offenses related to witness intimidation, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Gustin Douglas, 28, of Manchester, and his brother Geoffrey Douglas allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness into recanting a statement to the police. Geoffrey Douglas is the subject of a home invasion charge pending in the Tolland Judicial District, according to the division.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer

NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Two Danbury Suspects Face Drug Factory Charges After Police Bust

According to a press release from the The Danbury Police Department, two suspects were arrested in the Hat City yesterday (9/12/22). Authorities say that Paul Mignani is a known narcotics dealer in the area who was already on probation. The Danbury PD says they received word that Mignani was dealing Fentanyl, and launched an investigation "several months ago."
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Manchester man charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to intimidate witness

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man has been charged with conspiracy to intimidate a witness in a criminal case on Monday. After an extensive investigation, inspectors from the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office arrested 28-year-old Gustin Douglas of Manchester, according to a release from the DOJ. Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot in […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in Bristol home invasion arrested

BRISTOL — Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a disturbing incident involving a stranger entering a girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night. The suspect, a juvenile male, was identified and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police. He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in state Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, Bristol police said.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy