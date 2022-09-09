Read full article on original website
Irish33
5d ago
I Think it's ridiculous the cops even showed up. A little argument and a slap turns into Substance abuse and mental health screenings???? No History!!!Is that because he once talked negatively about a judge to the media.
2
sheltonherald.com
Former 'High Sheriff' of Fairfield County, imprisoned for car-towing scheme, wins state pardon
Charles Valentino, a Republican who was the last Fairfield County high sheriff before that patronage system ended more than 20 years ago, won a pardon this month, expunging a criminal record that included a year in prison after he was caught selling foreclosed cars at auction, including a Mercedes whose owner had accumulated $500 in back taxes.
Connecticut court denies appeal from Hartford County man convicted of murdering girlfriend
HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Appellate Court has denied an appeal from a 39-year-old man serving a 78-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend, according to a ruling published Tuesday. Darryl Crenshaw, of Hartford County, was convicted of murdering, assaulting and kidnapping Ashley Peoples in 2008. Crenshaw’s appeal claims that a lower court […]
Register Citizen
Danbury man convicted of overdose deaths faces new drug charges, police say
DANBURY — A local man who spent five years in jail for distributing heroin that caused two overdose deaths has been arrested again after police say they found fentanyl and crack cocaine along with gun magazines in his home. Paul Mignani, 56, was arrested on drug and firearm offenses...
Register Citizen
Police: Fairfield man stabbed roommate with kitchen knife during argument
FAIRFIELD — Police say they have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing reported from a gas station. Sean Rogerson, 56, has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to police. Rogerson was held on $50,000 bond. Fairfield police said...
Register Citizen
Ledyard man accused of assaulting woman, police say
LEDYARD — A local man was charged with assault and other offenses Saturday morning after police say he was fighting with a woman on Gallup Hill Road. Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of a physical altercation between a man and woman. At the scene, officers found the victim with visible injuries on her face, Ledyard police said.
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
Register Citizen
Man gets 4 years for role in CT fentanyl trafficking ring, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a fentanyl trafficking offense, according to the Department of Justice. Regino Morillo-Espinal, 40, most recently of Allentown, Pa., was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven, according to the DOJ. On...
Register Citizen
Officials: Manchester man conspired with brother to intimidate witness
VERNON — A man was on Monday arrested on charges of multiple offenses related to witness intimidation, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Gustin Douglas, 28, of Manchester, and his brother Geoffrey Douglas allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness into recanting a statement to the police. Geoffrey Douglas is the subject of a home invasion charge pending in the Tolland Judicial District, according to the division.
Register Citizen
Armed with assault rifle, teens attack residents in Vernon home, police say
VERNON — Police said they arrested four teens after a violent weekend home invasion in the Rockville section of town during which three of them used an assault rifle to injure residents. The three teenagers shared an assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine and used it to attack two...
Register Citizen
Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer
NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison Following Bronx Crime Spree
NEW YORK, NY (September 13, 2022) — New York Police arrested the man after he robbed a man, stole his car, crashed the vehicle and found to be in possession of a loaded gun. Conviction: Shamel Rodriguez, 33, of New Rochelle, NY, was found guilty of the charges on March 18, 2022 after a jury trial.
Two Danbury Suspects Face Drug Factory Charges After Police Bust
According to a press release from the The Danbury Police Department, two suspects were arrested in the Hat City yesterday (9/12/22). Authorities say that Paul Mignani is a known narcotics dealer in the area who was already on probation. The Danbury PD says they received word that Mignani was dealing Fentanyl, and launched an investigation "several months ago."
milfordmirror.com
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
Manchester man charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to intimidate witness
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Manchester man has been charged with conspiracy to intimidate a witness in a criminal case on Monday. After an extensive investigation, inspectors from the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office arrested 28-year-old Gustin Douglas of Manchester, according to a release from the DOJ. Man fatally shot in grocery store parking lot in […]
Waterbury Homicide claims 26-year old male
He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 11:03 AM. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot at the Colonial Grocer, on Colonial Avenue. This is Waterbury’s 12th homicide.
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
Register Citizen
Police: Suspect in Bristol home invasion arrested
BRISTOL — Police say they have apprehended a suspect in a disturbing incident involving a stranger entering a girl’s bedroom in the middle of the night. The suspect, a juvenile male, was identified and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police. He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct and will be arraigned in state Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in New Britain, Bristol police said.
Eyewitness News
Speeding driver also arrested on weapons charges after stop in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver who was cruising at 97 mph on Route 8 in Litchfield was arrested for reckless driving and gun charges. The driver, whom was not identified, admitted during the traffic stop that he had a gun in his pocket, state police said. The stop was...
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
