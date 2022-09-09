Read full article on original website
Markets Insider
Dow craters 1,276 points as stocks notch their worst day in 5 months after hot inflation reading
"A 100 basis point move is again within the realm of possibility," said economist Peter Earle, referring to the upcoming Fed meeting next week.
Holiday Sales Growth to Slow This Year as Inflation Hits Wallets
Holiday sales are likely to increase this year, although at a slower pace than in 2021, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. Overall, Deloitte’s retail and consumer products team projects holiday sales will total $1.45 trillion to $1.47 trillion during the November to January timeframe, growing between 4% and 6% over last year. In 2021, retail sales between November and January grew 15.1% and totaled $1.39 trillion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the same report, the financial advisory firm forecasts e-commerce sales will grow by 12.8% to 14.3% over last year. This will likely result in e-commerce holiday sales...
