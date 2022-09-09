Holiday sales are likely to increase this year, although at a slower pace than in 2021, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. Overall, Deloitte’s retail and consumer products team projects holiday sales will total $1.45 trillion to $1.47 trillion during the November to January timeframe, growing between 4% and 6% over last year. In 2021, retail sales between November and January grew 15.1% and totaled $1.39 trillion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the same report, the financial advisory firm forecasts e-commerce sales will grow by 12.8% to 14.3% over last year. This will likely result in e-commerce holiday sales...

BUSINESS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO