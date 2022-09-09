ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Pitch to save Fair Grounds Field goes misses at city council

SHREVEPORT, La. -- People are still going to bat for Fair Grounds Field, despite city leaders saying it's too late and the game's over. Major demolition has yet to start. But Mayor Adrian Perkins has said the city has a signed contract with a company to tear down the abandoned former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEDM

Second Circuit Court of Appeal will hear oral arguments on the campus of University of Louisiana

MONROE, LA - Judges of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal will hear oral arguments in Brown Auditorium on the campus of University of Louisiana at Monroe on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Hearing oral argument will be panels consisting of Chief Judge D. Milton Moore, III (Monroe), Judge Shonda Stone (Shreveport), Judge James “Jimbo” Stephens (Baskin), Judge Jeff Thompson (Benton), Judge Jeff Robinson (Ruston), and Judge Marcus Hunter (Monroe). Argument will convene at 9:00 a.m., and the judges will hear five civil appeals.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
News Radio 710 KEEL

A Sign in Shreveport a Long Time Coming

It's been a long time coming... and now, it almost looks surreal. For years, many people have protested in front of this building... always trying to make sure they stayed on the public sidewalk so they wouldn't be breaking the law. For years, many people have witnessed in front of this building... hoping to reach maybe just one young woman for whom they could make a difference... hoping they could help her choose life. For years, many people have prayed in front of this building... prayed for the young mothers and their decisions.... prayed for the babies that would never know life outside their mother's womb... For years, many people prayed in front of this building... prayed for this day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Boucher
Highway 98.9

Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee

The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
Highway 98.9

Caddo Substitute Teacher Accused of Offering Cash to Bullies

A substitute teacher at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian has been arrested. 24-year-old Aadrina Smith is accused of encouraging students to bully and attack another student. Caddo Deputies say Smith allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate. Deputies also uncovered video...
VIVIAN, LA
Highway 98.9

Health Care Fight Now Moves to Shreveport Council

A raucous and volatile meeting on health care for Shreveport employees and retirees ended with the Health Care Trust Fund Board voting 5-3 to support a 3-tiered network of care. This proposal puts the Willis Knighton System and its doctors into a tier 2 plan. Ochsners LSU Health and Christus...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Health Care#Politics Local
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
K945

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Watkins' double murder trial nears end

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing arguments will take place Wednesday morning in the double first-degree murder trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins. The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon. The trial started Aug. 29 in Caddo District Judge John Mosely's courtroom. Watkins, 37, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 2018 robbery...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy