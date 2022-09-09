Effective: 2022-09-13 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-13 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Box Elder County through 345 PM MDT At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles north of Utah Test and Training Range North to 16 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Gunnison Island and Lakeside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 38 MINUTES AGO