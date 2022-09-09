ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
Kate Middleton Reveals How Youngest Son Prince Louis Reacted to Death of Queen

The world was left reeling following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Since her passing, members of the royal family have appeared in public to greet well-wishers during this difficult time. According to Hollywood Life, Kate Middleton told those who gathered at Windsor Castle to mourn the Queen how her youngest son, Prince Louis, reacted upon hearing of her death.
Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Able to Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral

It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not be able to wear a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral or any corresponding events. Now, the Duke of Sussex is speaking out about the matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson for Harry delivered a message about the news, noting that he will be wearing "mourning suit" attire for the funeral.
King Charles Already Being Called out for Disrespecting Royal Staff

The newly-crowned King Charles III had the first viral moment of his reign this weekend, and it was not flattering. In a video circulating on social media, the king can be seen waving for a servant to come and clear away some items from his desk. Many commenters seem to think the clip is immature and petulant.
Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Can Use Royal Titles After Queen's Death

Now that Queen Elizabeth II's son, Charles, has become king, things have changed for the British royal family in more ways than one. As PEOPLE reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, are now entitled to prince and princess titles. The publication noted that they can now use these royal titles as they are the grandchildren of the current monarch.
Did Meghan Markle Have an Awkward Moment With Royal Aides During Windsor Castle Appearance?

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for them. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Join Royal Family To Greet Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Palace

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, joined other royal family members to receive Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London, England on Sept. 13. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed sitting in a car as they set out to join King Charles III, his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and more for the somber moment, which happened after the coffin departed RAF Northolt Airforce Station in Ruislip. They were dressed in black as they continue the 10-day period of mourning for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Harry Styles Leads Crowd in Honoring Queen Elizabeth During Concert

Harry Styles took a moment out of his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday night to lead a round of applause for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died hours before Styles took the stage. She was 96 years old and served just over 70 years on the British throne. "From...
Prince Harry Shares Emotional Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry praised Queen Elizabeth II's "unwavering grace and dignity" in an emotional tribute to his late grandmother after the long-reigning royal's death Thursday at the age of 96. The Duke of Sussex, who was in the U.K. at the time of the Queen's passing with his wife Meghan Markle, penned a public statement released Monday.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, sat on thrones for the first time on Monday at Westminster Hall, where the new monarch responded to Parliament's Addresses of Condolence. The event was also the first time King Charles, 73, heard "God Save the King" sung in his presence. King Charles became king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at age 96. He waited longer than any heir apparent in U.K. history to become king following his mother's historic 70-year reign.
Prince William to Receive New Royal Title Following Death of Queen Elizabeth

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week means that many people in the line of succession will have new titles. Not only does that include the newly-crowned King Charles III, but his heir Prince William. Prince William and his wife will now inherit the title of Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the Duchy of Cornwall.
