Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council
North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
iBerkshires.com
Sewage Spill in Housatonic River
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The public is asked to avoid contact with the Housatonic River for about two days after an untreated water spill at the treatment plant. A notice was sent out through the city's CodeRED alert system this morning after a discharge of untreated wastewater was discovered at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle
One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
iBerkshires.com
Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund
BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
iBerkshires.com
New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor
BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Welcomes New Hires for School Year
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee welcomed new staff and faculty hires to the district at its first meeting of this academic year. Superintendent Aaron Dean said there are more than 41 new hires in the district this year across all positions. Several of the new faculty and staff were in attendance for the meeting, with Dean noting he wanted to give anyone who wanted an opportunity to introduce themselves.
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
Deadly motorcycle accident on River Road in Florida
A motorcycle crash took the life of a 44 year old man from Florida in Berkshire County Saturday night.
iBerkshires.com
14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule Sept. 12 to 16
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Sept. 12 – Tuesday, Sept. 13: Milling on West Street (from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides), Southern Avenue, and Federico Drive.
westernmassnews.com
Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
iBerkshires.com
BCC Evacuees Pilot Program Helps Students get Employed
PITTSFIELD, MA — In the spring of 2022, Berkshire Community College (BCC) enrolled 20 Afghan evacuees in a pilot program designed to teach them English and help assimilate them into American life. Sixteen of the 20 students completed the course and more than half the students were employed at local businesses.
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge
West Stockbridge — The Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge operated along the Williams River, north of the hamlet of Williamsville, and a bit south of the convergence of Route 41, Pixley Hill Road, Cobb Road, and the Williams River. The photograph above and the advertising poster immediately below were...
