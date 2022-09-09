ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council

North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sewage Spill in Housatonic River

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The public is asked to avoid contact with the Housatonic River for about two days after an untreated water spill at the treatment plant. A notice was sent out through the city's CodeRED alert system this morning after a discharge of untreated wastewater was discovered at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle

One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Recovery Month Standout Planned in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Wear purple and bring a sign to recognize Recovery Month on Tuesday at City Hall. The stand out begins at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn at City Hall and the Rev. David Anderson of First Baptist Church will give a prayer of remembrance and thanks.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
North Adams, MA
State
Massachusetts State
North Adams, MA
Government
City
Adams, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clarksburg's Hurlbuts to Walk for Jimmy Fund

BOSTON, Mass. -- Two Clarksburg residents will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Oct. 2. Sarah Hurlbut and Dakota Hurlbut, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
CLARKSBURG, MA
iBerkshires.com

New Lanesborough Fire ATV Paid for With Donated Cans

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — To pay for its new emergency response all-terrain vehicle, the Fire Department sorted and recycled about 217,000 cans donated by community members. The Lanesborough Fireman's Association bought the $15,000 vehicle, a Can-Am Outlander Max XT, entirely with money from its Cans for Lives program, which helps fund the purchase of emergency equipment and vehicles. After sorting, members bring the cans to a facility in Vermont, getting 7 cents for each one.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor

BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Welcomes New Hires for School Year

CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Hoosac Valley School Committee welcomed new staff and faculty hires to the district at its first meeting of this academic year. Superintendent Aaron Dean said there are more than 41 new hires in the district this year across all positions. Several of the new faculty and staff were in attendance for the meeting, with Dean noting he wanted to give anyone who wanted an opportunity to introduce themselves.
CHESHIRE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Notch Reservoir Dams#Seawall Program#Commonwealth
iBerkshires.com

14th Williamstown Fun Run Begins Sept. 17

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its fourteenth Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Both race events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School Street. The event consists of two races, a 5K run and a 1-mile kids’ run/family walk. The...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule Sept. 12 to 16

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Sept. 12 – Tuesday, Sept. 13: Milling on West Street (from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides), Southern Avenue, and Federico Drive.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews respond to accident on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Chicopee Street in Chicopee for reports of a collision between a car and motor cycles Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police, no serious injuries were reported. The road is open as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Evacuees Pilot Program Helps Students get Employed

PITTSFIELD, MA — In the spring of 2022, Berkshire Community College (BCC) enrolled 20 Afghan evacuees in a pilot program designed to teach them English and help assimilate them into American life. Sixteen of the 20 students completed the course and more than half the students were employed at local businesses.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge

West Stockbridge — The Rockdale Mills of West Stockbridge operated along the Williams River, north of the hamlet of Williamsville, and a bit south of the convergence of Route 41, Pixley Hill Road, Cobb Road, and the Williams River. The photograph above and the advertising poster immediately below were...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy