Utah State

kjzz.com

Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kjzz.com

Police investigating domestic violence-related shooting that left pro bull rider dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman is in custody after midnight shooting in Salt Lake City in the Ballpark neighborhood, authorities stated. LaShawn Bagley, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Salt Lake Police said they were investigating the fatal incident as a domestic violence-related homicide.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jacob Osborn

September 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Corner Canyon's Jacob Osborn who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]

