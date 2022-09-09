Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
kjzz.com
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
kjzz.com
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
kjzz.com
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
kjzz.com
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
kjzz.com
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
kjzz.com
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
kjzz.com
Police investigating domestic violence-related shooting that left pro bull rider dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman is in custody after midnight shooting in Salt Lake City in the Ballpark neighborhood, authorities stated. LaShawn Bagley, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Salt Lake Police said they were investigating the fatal incident as a domestic violence-related homicide.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Remains of tropical storm bringing probable flooding to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following the days on end of the hottest temperatures on record for Utah, the remnants of a tropical storm are bringing rains back to the state. And with those rains come flood risks. Utah's summer has included multiple floods that spanned the state, including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
kjzz.com
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
kjzz.com
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jacob Osborn
September 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Corner Canyon's Jacob Osborn who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
kjzz.com
Violent parole fugitive caught in Utah County after stop for minor traffic violation
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A violent parole fugitive has been caught in Utah County after officials said he was stopped for a minor traffic violation. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a registration violation in the area of 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
kjzz.com
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
kjzz.com
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
kjzz.com
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident
STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
Comments / 0