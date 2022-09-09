ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale Jewish community center to host 20th anniversary gala

On Saturday, Dec. 3 the Valley of the Sun JCC (The J) in Scottsdale will host its 20th anniversary on the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. The gala will include cocktails, dinner, fire performers, contortion bubbles, aerial acts, a celebrity mentalist and an after-party with live music and dancing.

Most importantly, there will be an awards reception to honor four incredible individuals for their outstanding commitment and dedication to The J and the greater Phoenix community, a press release stated. The J will present Joel Kramer with its first-ever Lifetime Leadership Award and Lanny Lahr with the Habonim “Builder” Award. Additionally, Nicole and Joshua Perilstein will be presented with this year’s Maya Schulder Rising Star Award.

“The J’s annual gala is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year,” CEO Jay Jacobs said in the release. “This event provides scholarships for financial assistance, as well as funds for programs and services. We feel very privileged to be able to honor such worthy individuals in our community every year, especially this year on our emerald anniversary.”

The Lifetime Leadership Award will be presented to Kramer for his profound contribution to The J through an established history of notable service, professional expertise, inspiration and admiration from peers and J staff throughout the last 20 years. Kramer continues to lead by example and is paving a strong foundation for future leaders to build upon.

The Habonim “Builder” Award will be presented to Lahr for his outstanding determination, dedication and leadership throughout the 1999-2002 Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus Capital Campaign. Lahr was instrumental in turning a community dream into a reality by building one campus to house many local Jewish agencies and schools. Twenty years later, over a million people enjoy activities on the campus throughout the year.

The Maya Schulder Rising Star Award will be presented to the Perilsteins. Maya Schulder passed away at 16 years old in 2016 and was a young, bright-shining light lost too soon. The award named in her memory is presented annually to those who give their time and talent to help transform lives within The J community.

The Dec. 3 gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, dinner and live entertainment. The award ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. followed by a 9:15 p.m. after-party.

Tickets are $325 per member and $375 per non-member. Dress is cocktail attire. Registration is required by Nov. 18. To purchase a sponsorship and register for the 2022 Gala, visit www.vosjcc.org/gala22.

For more information, contact Lynette Stein, director of special events and community relations at lynettes@vosjcc.org or 480-481-7040. Sponsorship inquires can be directed to Andrea Quen, chief development officer, at andreaq@mpjcc.org or 480-481-1753.

The J is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd.

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

