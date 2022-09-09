How to boost your portfolio 'without doing anything,' from a chief investment strategist: You can 'improve your performance by a third'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO