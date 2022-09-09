How to boost your portfolio 'without doing anything,' from a chief investment strategist: You can 'improve your performance by a third'

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
How to play some single stocks using options
The traders offer up info on how to play individual stocks using options. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
September Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares his plan for investing in a treacherous, Fed-driven market
The summer market rally, which was in full swing the last time we met, fizzled in mid-August. The selling continued in September, historically the worst month for stocks. Now pile on worries about the Fed. Rest assured, Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks have a plan to help you manage your portfolio during these uncertain times.
CNBC
The 'merge' has arrived — Wednesday is your last chance to buy ether before historic makeover
Ahead of a years-in-the-making upgrade to the ethereum blockchain, the token ether has been outperforming bitcoin in 2022 by a wide margin. The so-called merge will result in much more energy-efficient transactions. Some market experts say the real upside price momentum is set to come after the merge. It's time...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts disappointing earnings soon amid rising rates
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets following Tuesday's selloff. Cramer also explains why he thinks Wall Street will see "some earnings disappointments soon" as the Federal Reserve moves to increase interest rates to tame inflation.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SoFi, Nucor, Starbucks, CSX & more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Starbucks – Shares of Starbucks gained nearly 1% after the company boosted its long-term forecast and said it expects double-digit growth for revenue and earnings per share over the next three years. Palo Alto Networks – Cybersecurity company Palo...
CNBC
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics
Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks drop as FedEx warns about gloomy environment ahead
FedEx warns about recession and the market drops. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu discusses what's ahead for mega-cap tech
New Street Advisors Founder and CEO Delano Saporu joins 'TechCheck' to respond to volatility struggles in mega-cap tech companies. He describes traits that are advantageous for long-term growth, and data-points to look to for insights into Q4.
CNBC
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: FedEx’s warning shows the Fed is further along in fighting inflation than expected
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that FedEx's warning of worsening economic conditions suggests the Federal Reserve is doing better in its inflation effort than expected — meaning the central bank could take a step back after its meeting next week. "If Fed chief Jay Powell watched our interview...
CNBC
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal
Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day. Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered...
CNBC
Personal loans can be used for a wide variety of expenses — here are the things you may not know about them
Personal loans are installment loans that have fixed monthly payments. While they typically require you to have a good credit score to qualify, they can be a great choice for consumers who require some flexibility when it comes to how they spend their money. Personal loans also tend to have...
CNBC
The Final Call: LVS, WMT & UBER
The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
CNBC
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
CNBC
Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says
Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: I can not recommend Occidental Petroleum
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Even though I think Warren Buffet is terrific, I can not recommend you this stock." Universal Display Corp: "How about...
Comments / 0