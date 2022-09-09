Read full article on original website
Douglas Henthorn
4d ago
As a former police officer myself, I believe he should at the least do 2 years jail time. He not only took advantage of this young lady but he also blackened the eyes of every other police officer out there, and the trust of the entire countries police force is on shaky and sinking ground anyway. He is a monster in every since of the word.
Pamela Irby
5d ago
wow this is sad now she has to deal with they didn't care ...our system fails the kids
Debbie Frensley
5d ago
wow just wow. he gets a suspended sentence are you freaking kidding me!!!!
