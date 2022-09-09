KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.

