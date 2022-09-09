ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits

MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Missing Muskego teens found safe

MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Malik Roberson sentenced; 12 years prison for June 2021 shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Malik Roberson on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to 12 years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision for shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend as the woman picked up her 1-year-old son near 48th and Hampton in June 2021. Roberson pleaded guilty to three...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

