FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjacking, mom saved son before Milwaukee pursuits
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa mom saved her son during a carjacking in her driveway near 85th and Stickney Monday night, Sept. 12, pulling him from the back seat before someone took off in her blue Mercedes SUV. That carjacking led to a chaotic series of events. The Wauwatosa mom didn't...
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 42-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 42nd Street and Sheridan Avenue. It happened at approximately 8:34 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire after several rounds were fired into his residence. The victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
fox32chicago.com
Officials ID skeletal remains found in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee have been identified. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The subject has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee. Family has been notified.
Identified: Skeletal remains found in abandoned Milwaukee building
Milwaukee authorities have finally identified the skeletal remains found in an abandoned building in Milwaukee in August.
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
CBS 58
MPD seeks suspect in homicide near Teutonia Ave and Green Tree Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Aug. 28. Police said it happened just before midnight. The suspect is described by officials as...
WISN
Missing Muskego teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Malik Roberson sentenced; 12 years prison for June 2021 shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Malik Roberson on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to 12 years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision for shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend as the woman picked up her 1-year-old son near 48th and Hampton in June 2021. Roberson pleaded guilty to three...
CBS 58
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
WISN
Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday, after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles. It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Brady Street identified
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in 'grave' condition after a car hit him on busy Brady Street Sunday night, police say.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
