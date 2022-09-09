Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer on why investors should keep an eye on Amazon shares
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss Oracle's latest quarterly earnings report. Cramer also explains why Amazon could be a buying opportunity.
CNBC
Delivery trucks have a dirty secret. And there’s no easy fix in sight
More than a fifth of the distance driven by European cargo trucks in 2021 was "deadhead mileage," where vehicles traveled empty, often on the return leg of a journey. This means that trucks travel with no cargo at all for billions of miles — with a significant financial and environmental cost for shippers and carriers.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg is 'continuing to derail' Facebook, says Harvard expert: 'He's really lost his way'
Mark Zuckerberg's poor leadership skills are slowly dragging Meta toward failure, a Harvard expert says. Zuckerberg's shortcomings as CEO are "continuing to derail" the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, according to Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic. "I...
CNBC
Tesla struggles with Elon Musk’s strict return-to-office policy
More than three months after Elon Musk's back-to-office edict, Tesla still doesn't have the room or resources to bring all its employees back to the office, sources say. The company is now surveilling employees' attendance, with Musk and other execs receiving detailed weekly reports on absenteeism. Some employees who were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
CNBC
CNBC News Corrections
How this 34-year-old entrepreneur and cancer survivor built her morning routine for ‘everyday nourishment’. This story has been updated to reflect more accurate information about a circadian rhythm study. An earlier version misstated its origin.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Loup's Gene Munster on tech stocks
Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss Tuesday's selloff in Big Tech stocks following August's hot inflation report. Munster explains why he thinks some of the biggest tech names could move higher over the coming months, even amid a potential recession. Munster also breaks down shares of Apple, Meta, and more.
EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better
LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign. The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.More from WWDA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallInside Auberge Resorts Collection's Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability
Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDWomen's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFW WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as...
CNBC
Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you're upgrading this year
I've been testing Apple's new phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – for the past several days. If you're looking for a major upgrade, opt for the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. You probably don't need to upgrade from...
Comments / 0