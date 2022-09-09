ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Delivery trucks have a dirty secret. And there’s no easy fix in sight

More than a fifth of the distance driven by European cargo trucks in 2021 was "deadhead mileage," where vehicles traveled empty, often on the return leg of a journey. This means that trucks travel with no cargo at all for billions of miles — with a significant financial and environmental cost for shippers and carriers.
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Tesla struggles with Elon Musk’s strict return-to-office policy

More than three months after Elon Musk's back-to-office edict, Tesla still doesn't have the room or resources to bring all its employees back to the office, sources say. The company is now surveilling employees' attendance, with Musk and other execs receiving detailed weekly reports on absenteeism. Some employees who were...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After spending much of Tuesday morning in positive territory, U.S. stock futures fell after the highly anticipated inflation data release. The consumer price index for August rose slightly on a month to month basis in August. Analysts had expected price increases to slow down last month, particularly as fuel prices fell. The report comes ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, at which the central bankers will decide how much further they'll raise rates. By now, a three-quarter-point is effectively baked in, but Tuesday's data could alter expectations about what's next. "The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Nationwide's Mark Hackett.
STOCKS
CNBC

CNBC News Corrections

How this 34-year-old entrepreneur and cancer survivor built her morning routine for ‘everyday nourishment’. This story has been updated to reflect more accurate information about a circadian rhythm study. An earlier version misstated its origin.
HEALTH
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Loup's Gene Munster on tech stocks

Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss Tuesday's selloff in Big Tech stocks following August's hot inflation report. Munster explains why he thinks some of the biggest tech names could move higher over the coming months, even amid a potential recession. Munster also breaks down shares of Apple, Meta, and more.
STOCKS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Wants to Remind Everyone Why Germans Do It Better

LONDON — Luxury luggage manufacturer Rimowa is revisiting its German roots with its new campaign. The one-minute short film is directed by creative duo Maik Schuster and Max Paschke, who go by the name of I Am Here and who have previously collaborated with the likes of Nike and Adidas.More from WWDA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This FallInside Auberge Resorts Collection's Wildflower Farms in the Hudson Valley The campaign is centered around the German word “ingenieurskunst” which translates to “the art of engineering” — the video is a 360-degree tour of the world of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Cnbc Techcheck#Apple Google Snap
WWD

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Eyewear sits at a special intersection: it’s both a medical device, found at an optometrist’s office, and a fashion accessory found on the runway of many luxury brands. It’s a popular topic on social channels, with conversations around trends, sustainability and overall eye care. Here, WWD talks to three executives at U.S eyewear offices about trends and more. Meera Dua, chief merchandising officer, AEG VisionMore from WWDWomen's Sunglasses: Shout It OutSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFW WWD: How have you seen eye care shift post-pandemic? There was an upswing from working from home, and now as...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy