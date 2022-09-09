Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at Westminster Hall in London for members of the public to pay their respects.Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on September 19.– Thursday September 15The King will have a private day of reflection and is not expected to attend any public events, though it is understood he will be working in preparation for his new role and will already be receiving his red boxes of state papers.The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandringham to view floral tributes left at...
