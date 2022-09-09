ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
MOVIES
IGN

The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together

The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
MOVIES
IGN

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marwan Kenzari
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Cesare Borgia
Person
Caligula
IGN

One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer

One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
MOVIES
IGN

Substack Adds Uncanny X-Men and Dark Crisis Writers to Impressive Comic Book Talent Pool

Substack has quickly been making a name for itself in the comic book publishing arena, with numerous writers and artists signing on to create exclusive digital comics. Some, like former Batman writer James Tynion IV, have even signed exclusive contracts with Substack. IGN can exclusively reveal the next two writers joining the Substack platform - Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths) and Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men, Four Kids Walk Into a Bank).
COMICS
IndieWire

2022 Emmys Parties Celebrate the Changing Face of Awards Winners

Is there any better way to kick off a party than to have Lizzo, fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Reality Competition, walk into the building to the band playing her own hit “About Damn Time,” moving her to run over and christen the dancefloor? The afterparties for the 2022 Primetime Emmys started with the Governors Gala, which happened outdoors at L.A. Live, only a short walk away from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, where the awards show took place. The massive venue, basically a city block filled with bars and food stations at every corner, was space...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy