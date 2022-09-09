Is there any better way to kick off a party than to have Lizzo, fresh off an Emmy win for Outstanding Reality Competition, walk into the building to the band playing her own hit “About Damn Time,” moving her to run over and christen the dancefloor? The afterparties for the 2022 Primetime Emmys started with the Governors Gala, which happened outdoors at L.A. Live, only a short walk away from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, where the awards show took place. The massive venue, basically a city block filled with bars and food stations at every corner, was space...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO