downtownfrederick.org
The Canterville Ghost by Oscar Wilde, An Actively Staged Reading @ FAC’s Sky Stage
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND – not your typical staged reading — this fully blocked production with new “bells and whistles” is a perfect October ghost story!. Enjoy this charmingly fun Halloween story filled with mystery and Oscar Wilde’s famous wit — based on Oscar Wilde’s humorous short story about an American family who moves into an English haunted castle.
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
downtownfrederick.org
Banned Books Book Fair (For Grown-Ups) @ Frederick Social
Join Curious Iguana on Tuesday, September 20 from 6-8 pm at Frederick Social for a book fair for grown-ups! Featuring banned and challenged books, journals, bookish pins, tote bags, and drinks on tap!
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit
A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
Morgan Messenger
Access gates to Sleepy Creek WMA will stay closed for 2022 season, and into next year
Bright red gates across access roads into various parts of Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area will stay closed for the rest of 2022, including the upcoming hunting seasons. DNR officials last week confirmed local rumors that have been circulating about whether the gates would open for fall hunters. During previous...
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
Llama Drama: Animal Euthanized After Being Beaten On Baltimore Farm: Report
A popular llama who has been a staple at a Maryland farm for years had to be put down after being severely beaten during an unexplained attack, according to a report from WBAL. “Skippy” suffered three broken legs and multiple compound fractures, the report states, with two completely shattered, prompting...
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Leaving doors open to criminals
Police in Harford County say thieves rifled through more than 30 unlocked vehicles in one night, stealing three of the cars in the process.
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
Maryland man wins 'Avocado Tesla'
A man from Elkridge won a Tesla from a sweepstakes by grocery chain Lidl, that looks like an avocado on wheels.
Fallen Maryland Fire Chief To Be Added To National Firefighters Memorial
A fire chief in Maryland is getting a prestigious posthumous national honor four years after his death. Retired Cabin John Park Volunteer Fire Department Chief James P. Seavey, Sr.’s death is being considered a Line of Duty Death and his name will be added to the memorial wall in Emmitsburg by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the organization announced.
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
New speed camera going up on I-95 in Harford County
Starting September 19, the Maryland Transportation Authority will place the camera inside a construction zone near Mountain Road (MD 152).
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested after gun found in student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a handgun was found in a student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School. Police said officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s). No further information was immediately released.
