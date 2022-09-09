Read full article on original website
Ten arrested in Atlantic City Boardwalk drug investigation
A multi-agency investigation led to 10 arrests, various drugs and a loaded handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The three-day investigation was conducted at various times in the day and night, and included the Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force.
Police investigating mailbox bombings in Montgomery County, Pa.
Police say they do believe these are targeted attacks but are urging everyone to be vigilant with the suspects still on the loose.
Shooting Investigated During House Party Near Rowan University
A large house party turned rowdier when shots rang out near the Rowan University campus, authorities said. Glassboro police already were at the scene of an off-campus house party on Georgetown Road — trying to clear crowds from the street — on Sunday when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m.
Delaware County Couple Stayed Together, Even When Apart, Then They Wed
Josh and Sarah met in Wildwood in 2011, the day after Sarah D’Orazio graduated Springfield High School, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Josh Dukes grew up in East Lansdowne and was lifeguarding following a freshman year at West Virginia University. Josh and Sarah were drawn to...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police
An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
parentherald.com
56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey
Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
fox29.com
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Police: Man shot by plainclothes officer after altercation in Center City
A man was shot by a plainclothes officer after an altercation in Center City Sunday morning.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
EHC man gets 17 years in assaults of Brigantine, Galloway girls years apart
An Egg Harbor City man who admitted to sexually assaulting two girls after breaking into their homes years apart was sentenced to 17 years in prison Monday. Brian Lee Avis, 60, was arrested last September, 25 years after he broke into a then-10-year-old girl’s Brigantine home and assaulted her.
WKRC
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. (WJZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan,...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
