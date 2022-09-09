For the next few days and weeks talk will undoubtably be little other than news of the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral home on 8 September. Some schools sent out emails in the days that followed her death explaining what will happen over the next week, including plans to close schools on the day of the Queen’s funeral. A government spokesman also said, ‘Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will be a national bank holiday. This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning…Schools will be closed. We are not asking them to remain open on the day of the bank holiday.’

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO