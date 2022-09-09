ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

diane vaughan
5d ago

I don't see it the writers' way I think Harry and Meghan are officially out of the Firm. That is why King Charles put it the way he did in relation to them building their lives overseas. I think the best those two can hope for is to find some employment because, they're going to need it. I am sure there are many hamburger flipping jobs out there for Harry since he has no real job skills.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Grazia

Who Is Lady Louise Windsor? The Queen’s ‘Favourite’ Grandchild

Four of the late Queen’s grandchildren always seem to be in the headlines. Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice all have a strong public image and are never far from a TV interview or public engagement. But another of the Queen’s grandchildren (who reportedly was her favourite) has lived her life almost entirely away from the public eye.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Sussexes
Grazia

‘Chris Has A Mother, He Has A Family… For Them It’s Unbearable’: Stormzy Speaks At Chris Kaba Protest

A march in support of the family of Chris Kaba took place at the weekend, protesters gathering to demand justice for the 24-year-old shot dead by police on Tuesday last week. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now launched a homicide investigation into the incident after his family called for a murder probe, asking the IOPC to ‘use all of its powers to make this an effective criminal investigation so the police are held to account.’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
U.K.
Grazia

How To Talk To Children About The Queen’s Death

For the next few days and weeks talk will undoubtably be little other than news of the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral home on 8 September. Some schools sent out emails in the days that followed her death explaining what will happen over the next week, including plans to close schools on the day of the Queen’s funeral. A government spokesman also said, ‘Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will be a national bank holiday. This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning…Schools will be closed. We are not asking them to remain open on the day of the bank holiday.’
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

As Ekin-Su Takes NYFW, Which Islanders Have Landed The Biggest Brand Deals?

There's no denying the power of Love Island to influence us. With each new season comes a new dating lexicon, a new cleavage-adjacent trend (Underboob! Sideboob! hoverboob!), the urge to buy a beanbag, and a new graduating class of influencers ready to wield their power for the highest-bidding brand. For the Islanders, winning the competition is a bonus, the real prize is signing a lucrative brand deal once they leave the villa.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Here’s Why We Should Be Worried About The Arrests Of Republican Protestors

Today the Queen’s coffin will travel from Edinburgh airport to London, to spend the night at Buckingham Palace before a procession will deliver it to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state for four days. Already we’ve seen major displays of wealth and ceremony as long-standing...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy