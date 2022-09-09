Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
racer.com
Inaugural USF Juniors Championship to be decided at COTA finale
Three races remain in the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season, and four drivers are in contention for a scholarship valued at over $221,000 to ensure graduation into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first official step on the Road to Indy, for 2023. The outcome of the title-chase will be decided during a triple-header event at Circuit of The Americas on September 17-18.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Why in-season F1 testing is making a comeback
With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix earlier this year, and the eventual decision from Formula 1 not to replace it with another race due to the logistical challenges that was going to present, there’s suddenly a very welcome two-week break between races for those working in the sport.
racer.com
Ford unveils new Mustang; updated NASCAR Cup car to follow in 2024
The seventh generation Ford Mustang was unveiled Wednesday night during the Detroit auto show. An updated road car means updates for its racing counterparts are around the corner – and for the NASCAR Cup Series, that means a refresh of Ford’s Next Gen kit for 2024. Ford had...
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
racer.com
RCR to expand to three cars in 2023, Reddick remains
Richard Childress Racing will have three NASCAR Cup Series entered in races next season with the addition of Kyle Busch to his lineup. Team owner Richard Childress said on Tuesday morning during the announcement of Busch’s signing at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that his organization will have three charters next season. But Childress said he was “not ready” to discuss the third charter.
racer.com
Radical Motorsport launches Halo-inspired Cockpit Safety Structure
Available on a Radical for the first time, an optional halo-inspired “Cockpit Safety Structure” can now be fitted for brand-new customer orders as a cost option on SR3 XX and SR10. Significant accidents have taken place in high-profile race formulae across the globe in recent times, and in...
racer.com
Over 30 cars for penultimate round of Radical Cup at COTA
Double-digit fields will take the grid for all three classes of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series this weekend for the penultimate round at Circuit of the Americas. The big grid is a result of an influx of local Texan talent, young guns returning, fresh faces and a boost to the Platinum class, and is effectively a preview of the recently-announced Las Vegas World Finals event taking place in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Teams split over Safety Car finish
The Safety Car finish to the Italian Grand Prix has split opinion in the Formula 1 paddock over whether the regulations need reviewing to try and avoid such an ending in future. Daniel Ricciardo’s stoppage led to a Safety Car with six laps remaining and a number of drivers made...
racer.com
Andersen Promotions partners with Skip Barber Racing School
Andersen Promotions has announced a three-year partnership which will see the renowned Skip Barber Racing School become the Official Racing School of USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires next year. The new partnership will extend...
racer.com
‘We are going to bring our A-game for 2023’ - Rosenqvist
McLaren Racing has exercised Felix Rosenqvist’s option and the Swede will remain in the No. 7 Chevy next season as Arrow McLaren SP expands to three cars in the NTT IndyCar Series. “There’s no better way to enter the off-season than with this news!” Rosenqvist said. “I love this...
racer.com
GT Celebration crowns its 2022 champions
GT Celebration (GTC) crowned its 2022 Overall, East and West Coast Champions this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas after a successful season visiting some of the top tracks in the country. The schedule was selected to host eight event weekends that feature two races for each class. “This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
BMW CCA Foundation names 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September's Car of the Month
The BMW CCA Foundation and The Ultimate Driving Museum have selected the 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September’s “Car of the Month Brought to You By Continental.” The campaign, which began in June, will spotlight one car each month until the remainder of the year, to help support The Power of M exhibit at the Museum, celebrating BMW Motorsport’s 50th anniversary.
CARS・
racer.com
Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
racer.com
Horsepower is a lifestyle at the American Speed Festival
The American Speed Festival at the M1 Concourse facility outside of Detroit in Pontiac, Mich. enters has its second go-around from September 29 through October 2. It’s a performance automotive and motorsports event with a twist. There’s a varied field of cars that span from a Ferrari Monza SP1 and Ford GT on the contemporary spectrum to a 1968 Ford GT40 MkI, a Gene White Mongoose Ford Indy Car, and the very first “new” 1963 Cobra CSX2154 race car sold on the historic end of the scale. But, unlike most track events, the American Speed Festival aims to be more of a lifestyle affair that pairs a celebration of speed with good food and relaxed ambiance allowing for a comingling of entrants with spectators.
racer.com
IndyCar set to return to Texas
Negotiations between the NTT IndyCar Series and Speedway Motorsports Inc. have produced a new contract for the open-wheel series to return to Texas Motor Speedway. According to TMS, it’s “proud to once again host the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. The April 2 race, the first in a multi-year partnership with IndyCar, will be the 27th consecutive year, and 36th race overall.”
racer.com
Next Level: Back in the driver’s seat
Michael Johnson and Robert Wickens have both risen above life-changing challenges to get back to doing what they both love most: racing. In episode seven of “Hyundai presents Next Level: Back in the Driver’s seat,” we take a journey with two remarkable individuals and witness the drive and determination, and the incredible technical solutions, that put them back on the fast track.
racer.com
First NA champions crowned at Sonoma
The North American leg of Ferrari Challenge crowned its first champion of the 2022 season as Tony Davis used a second-place finish to cap off a tremendous run of 10 podiums in 12 races to be the Coppa Shell Am category champion. Meanwhile the rest of the Challenge field will...
racer.com
Kyle Busch to drive No. 8 car for RCR in 2023
After 15 years, 56 wins, and two NASCAR Cup series championships, Kyle Busch made it official on Tuesday morning that he will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing after this season. The announcement came as Busch confirmed his next team will be Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2023. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet and work with crew chief Randall Burnett.
racer.com
INSIGHT: The team relationships that drive Power's success
A couple of longstanding relationships are at the core of Will Power’s latest NTT IndyCar Series championship. On his Team Penske timing stand, race engineer David Faustino’s been part of the Australian’s journey since his Champ Car days with KV Racing and was instrumental in capturing their first IndyCar crown in 2014. On pit lane, Trevor Lacasse has gone from being a rookie IndyCar mechanic on Power’s car in 2010 to his title-winning crew chief in his first season as the mechanical leader on the No. 12 Chevy.
Comments / 0