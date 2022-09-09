ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Eileen Lehpamer, Lauren Cook
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

The shooting happened about a block away from Abraham Lincoln High School where the boy was a student. Thursday was the first day back to the classroom for public school students.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot at a playground in Brooklyn after his charter school, Brooklyn Laboratory, let out. The teen, identified as Unique Smith, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Earlier this week, city officials said they intended to keep students safe this year by hiring more school safety agents and preparing staff with active shooter drills. More than 200 school safety agents greeted parents and children on the first day of school.

Hundreds more are expected to begin training throughout the year, according to the Department of Education. About 150 agents will start training in September and 250 in January 2023.

PIX11’s Mira Wassef, James Ford and Kala Rama contributed to this report.

Editorial note: Police initially said the victim was 16 years old, but later reported that he was 17 years old.

