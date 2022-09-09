Read full article on original website
Izard Co. break-ins lead to felony charges for four individuals
A series of break-ins has resulted in felony charges for four individuals.Twenty-four-year-old Alicia Poteete, 19-year-old Zachary Clair, 20-year-old Caleb Bridgewater and 41-year-old Shawnna Lynn Wade, all of Horseshoe Bend, were identified as suspects in a theft occurring at a residence located on McNarin Road in Izard County. Investigators also determined...
Authorities investigating homicide in Cushman
According to a release Tuesday morning, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in Cushman. Upon arrival, a female victim was discovered deceased in the home. A suspect was developed and was taken into custody at the scene, the release said.
Mental exam delays rape trial of Gassville man
The trial of a Gassville man facing three counts of rape has been delayed. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Thomas Uren was scheduled to go on trial next week, but his attorney filed motions to have his client mentally evaluated. The attorney, Anthony Pirani, Jr., of Fayetteville, asked the court to approve examinations...
Sheriff: Several pounds of meth, marijuana found in parolee’s home
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $500,000 bond after deputies said they found several pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana in his home. Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray on Thursday, Sept. 8, following a search of his home in the 5300-block of State Highway 126 near Midway.
MH woman arrested for residential burglary
A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
Region 8 News: Stabbing reported in Independence County
A Jonesboro media outlet is reporting a stabbing incident in the northern part of Independence County is under investigation by authorities. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the male victim is in his mid-30s, but as Region 8 News reports, details surrounding the incident are unclear because the victim is withholding information.
Bakersfield woman arrested after child tests positive for meth
A Bakersfield woman has been arrested after her child tested positive for methamphetamine.According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of August 25, the Department of Family Services contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a young child from a residence in Bakersfield testing positive for methamphetamine at Baxter Health.
Domestic violence call leads to homicide investigation
CUSHMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s office is conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a domestic violence call. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman was found dead at a home in Cushman around 1 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A suspect was taken into...
Independence County stabbing under investigation
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County Sheriff’s office is investigating a stabbing. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said that a stabbing in the northern part of the county is being investigated. Officials say the victim is a male in his 30′s, but due to him withholding information details...
Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman have arrested a man suspected of raping her while she was “very sick.”. A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of rape. According to court documents, the victim...
Izard County man facing five counts of rape
The investigation into the Aug. 28 death of a 38-year-old female in Izard County has led to rape charges being filed against a Wiseman, Ark. man. According to the arrest affidavit, Jeremy Corlis and two other individuals were on the scene when authorities were called to a residence in Wiseman on the report of the female’s death. Investigators were told the victim became very sick and had begun to behave strangely. The on-scene witnesses described the victim becoming incoherent, unable to stand or walk on her own, and unable to talk for at least 24 hours before her death, the affidavit said.
Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
KTLO: Boone County man cuts off own leg while daughter at home
Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO is reporting a Boone County couple was arrested after the husband reportedly amputated his own leg in front of his daughter while the child’s mother apparently went to a friend’s residence. KTLO says Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, are both charged...
MH man faces domestic battery and false imprisonment charges
A Mountain Home man has been arrested on charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot after law enforcement responded to a report of a female being abused and seeking help at Goodwill on August 29. According to the probable cause affidavit, 44-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs is accused...
One injured in accident Monday in southern Texas County, patrol says
An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
FBI warns of new sextortion scheme in northern Arkansas including Baxter County
FBI Little Rock is warning area parents and children, in particular boys, of an increase in sextortion schemes in northern Arkansas, with multiple cases in Baxter and Searcy counties being investigated. The scheme has predators trying to coerce boys into sending sexual videos of themselves, then extorting money from the victims.
