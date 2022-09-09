Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Prospect Reveals Major Injury
During Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," in a backstage segment, "NXT" prospect Yulisa Leon was wearing a knee brace and revealed to her longtime tag team partner Valentina Feroz and Sanga that she will be out of action for nine months. She told them "it's torn." After the injury announcement, Feroz...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans
You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Several Top AEW Stars Removed From Official Full Gear Poster
As the third party investigation into the backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and Elite members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks rolls on, some have begun to wonder just how long some of these talents will be out for. Punk will be missing time regardless due to injury, but the release of a new poster for AEW Full Gear suggests it may be awhile, if at all, before we see the Bucks and Omega in AEW again.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Fight Forever Promotional Plans May Have Changed Due To Suspensions
If, by this point, you've become sick of hearing all about the AEW backstage brawl between the Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel, you're not alone. Alas, the biggest story in wrestling continues on, as fans, pundits, and everyone else involved in the industry is waiting to see who gets suspended and who gets fired. Or, in the case of a recent report, who will be at "Dynamite" tonight and what this all means for AEW's upcoming video game, "Fight Forever."
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Spotted For First Time Since AEW All Out Melee
It's hard to believe it's only been a week since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships with his good pals, the Young Bucks, at AEW All Out. It's even harder to believe what came after that — a backstage brawl between the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, and then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which reportedly saw Omega get bitten, have his hair pulled, and possibly even save Punk's dog.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner In Japan
When you've been suspended from your job and have a whole lot of free time on your hands, what do you do? In Kenny Omega's case, you go to Japan, hang out with Sonic the Hedgehog, and plan on appearing at the Tokyo Game Show, either on your own or as part of AEW's presentation of "AEW Fight Forever." Oh, and you may also reconnect with old friends, like New Japan star Kota Ibushi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Potential Rumor Killer On Story Coming Out Of WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE Clash at the Castle had a main event that left WWE fans divided. Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Those who wanted to see McIntyre win argued that the timing felt right as the crowd inside Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, was firmly behind him. As for Reigns' supporters, the argument is that there are bigger plans in store for WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On AEW Matches Taking Place In Tokyo
It hasn't even been a month since AEW was over in Germany for the Gamescom video game trade-fair, where the promotion not only unveiled parts of their upcoming video game "AEW Fight Forever", but also held wrestling matches featuring AEW talents Angelico, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno. It was evidently such a successful endeavor that AEW is looking to repeat the process now in Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
wrestlinginc.com
Kiera Hogan Is Upset Non-AEW Promotion Did Not Recently Reach Out
Kiera Hogan is currently a member of the AEW roster, but that doesn't mean she has no desire to wrestle for other promotions, including Women of Wrestling. "To be perfectly honest, I'm kind of upset that we did not get called back for these new seasons," Hogan admitted while appearing on "Captain's Corner." "I don't know why. We're the forever champions, I don't care what anybody says. It's so special."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Finds It Unfortunate Fans Will Never See WWE Producer's Full In-Ring Potential
Tyson Kidd's in-ring career came to an end in 2017 due to a spinal cord injury he suffered during a dark match against Samoa Joe, and his former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli (formerly Cesaro) admitted to "The Kurt Angle Show," that, "unfortunately, people probably never saw his full potential." "He's amazing, he is so good," Castagnoli said. "I am very happy that he is using his genius now to help other people, and help make wrestling a better place for everybody."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens' Internal WWE On-Screen Role Reportedly Changed
It's finally safe to cheer Kevin Owens again. PWInsider is reporting that Owens has been moved to the "babyface" section of WWE's internal roster. Owens has been in a simmering feud with Men's Money In The Bank winner Austin Theory, confronting the former United States Champion on last night's edition of "WWE Raw." The two exchanged tense words before Theory escaped a Stunner from Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow And Braun Strowman Among Pro Wrestling Stars To Walk Runway At Fashion Show
We've grown accustomed to seeing our favorite WWE and AEW stars on weekly television shows like "Raw," "SmackDown," and "Dynamite." But for the people attending the most recent of this year's two New York Fashion Weeks, they were gifted a few sightings of pro wrestlers strutting down the runway. Braun Strowman, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and "Smart" Mark Sterling all made appearances, showing off suits and, in the case of Wardlow and Braun Strowman, stripping down to only pants to show off their impressive physiques.
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase Reveals Origin Of His 'Million Dollar Man' Moniker
Everybody has a price for "The Million Dollar Man," and now Ted DiBiase, the man behind the gimmick, has revealed its origin. "Vince [McMahon] kinda laid out there, he says, 'The one thing that everybody hates is someone who bullies people with their wealth,'" DiBiase told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda. "He says, 'And like most bullies, they talk real big but in reality, most of them are cowards.' And I said, 'Yeah, my dad always told me that.' And he said, 'That's the essence of this character, and you're that type of heel.' ... He said, 'This character, we haven't named him, but you're gonna have all this money, and you're gonna throw your money around.' And he says, 'We're gonna do some vignettes before people ever see you in the ring.' And I am almost speechless."
Comments / 0