NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023
With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
NASCAR: Dark horse replacement for Kyle Busch in 2023?
Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’
With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?
There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Abandoned 1966 Dodge Charger Is A Scoop of Fresh Air
This great hood scoop has quite the story behind it. In the 1960s, Mopar was on top of the racing world, especially in drag racing, as their big-block and Hemi engines dominated the playing field. It was almost impossible to beat a well-built Hemi V8 in terms of power, and the cars themselves had a lot of great qualities that made them easily controlled and capable of emphasizing the ground. But, as the car guy featuring the car initially pointed out, Chevy would soon come in to dethrone Dodge and its Mopar brethren but not before receiving a blow that would knock them on their butts for decades to come in the performance automotive world.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
RideApart
Fastest Bike In The World Cracks Four Second Quarter Mile At Santa Pod
Even if you’re lucky enough to do something that you love—what do you imagine your retirement to look like? If you’re a racer, quite naturally, you want to go out on top. What if you’re the guy who set all the most recent records in the first place, though? When do you decide enough is enough, and you’re finally ready to hang up your leathers?
racer.com
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck
Hailie Deegan took a wicked hit while driving Crown Victorias in a recent race at Bristol. The post Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers. “I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023,” Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte. Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
