This great hood scoop has quite the story behind it. In the 1960s, Mopar was on top of the racing world, especially in drag racing, as their big-block and Hemi engines dominated the playing field. It was almost impossible to beat a well-built Hemi V8 in terms of power, and the cars themselves had a lot of great qualities that made them easily controlled and capable of emphasizing the ground. But, as the car guy featuring the car initially pointed out, Chevy would soon come in to dethrone Dodge and its Mopar brethren but not before receiving a blow that would knock them on their butts for decades to come in the performance automotive world.

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO