Barnstable County, MA

Kempo9
4d ago

aren't elected officials and public servants supposed to uphold their oath to the constitution? am I missing something here?

Karen Porter
4d ago

If they hold any position of responsibility, represent the American People, we have the RIGHT to know exactly what groups they are affiliated with! We have the RIGHT to know exactly what their Ideological views are. We then have the RIGHT to reject, or, approve their representation. NO MORE WHITE SHEETS! Full disclosure and transparency!

Darkstar86
4d ago

what's good for the goose is good for the gander. You can't have a whole bunch of Democrat politicians coordinating with and puppeting Marxist leftist extremist and their attacks on the population and then get mad at a pro-American group for trying to uphold American values and preserve our country.

WBUR

Why 5 Massachusetts landmarks are getting new names

Boston police are asking residents to report anything suspicious after a package exploded on Northeastern University's campus last night, sending an employee to the hospital with minor hand injuries. A second package found by the Museum of Fine Arts was neutralized without incident, and Northeastern police say the campus has since been secured. The investigation remains ongoing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Maura Healey may win in a walk — but that's not good for her or Mass. voters

The first poll to be released since the Massachusetts’ state primary last week was not a surprise: the Democrat, Attorney General Maura Healey leads the Republican nominee, Geoff Diehl, by 18%. (Some 12% of voters remain undecided.) While there are still events that could dramatically upend the race, it seems far more likely that as it was in the primary election, Healey will barely break a sweat en route to making history as the first woman to be elected to the office of governor of the commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Wu voted for Arroyo in DA primary

In an appearance on Boston Public Radio on Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed that she voted for Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Suffolk County District Attorney primary, despite withdrawing her endorsement after the Boston Globe published an interview with a woman who alleged sexual assault. Politics and...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

LGBTQ activist flags discrimination in Massachusetts nursing homes

A longtime activist appeared at the LGBTQ Commission on Aging’s quarterly meeting Tuesday to advocate for an addendum to state nursing home quality assessments focused on the treatment of elderly LGBTQ+ residents in long-term care facilities. Activist Alejandro Marcel has lived in a nursing home in Massachusetts for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England

BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
FRANKLIN, NH
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Sept. 13, 2022

We opened the show by talking with listeners about autumn and the dread that comes with transitioning from summer to fall. Trenni Casey talked about the Patriots’ flop of an opening game against the Miami Dolphins and what the loss says about Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s ability, winners from this year’s U.S. Open, plus new rules for Major League Baseball. Casey is a reporter and anchor for NBC Sports Boston, and a weekly Boston Public Radio contributor.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

How Big and Where Is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts 2022 primary saw 22% voter turnout, despite early voting and vote by mail, Secretary of State Bill Galvin says

Only 21.8% of registered Massachusetts voters cast their ballots for the state primary that saw Democratic female candidates clinch trailblazing victories, including Attorney General Maura Healey for governor and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell for attorney general. That mirrors the turnout from the 2018 state primaries, Secretary of State...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

