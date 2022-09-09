aren't elected officials and public servants supposed to uphold their oath to the constitution? am I missing something here?
If they hold any position of responsibility, represent the American People, we have the RIGHT to know exactly what groups they are affiliated with! We have the RIGHT to know exactly what their Ideological views are. We then have the RIGHT to reject, or, approve their representation. NO MORE WHITE SHEETS! Full disclosure and transparency!
what's good for the goose is good for the gander. You can't have a whole bunch of Democrat politicians coordinating with and puppeting Marxist leftist extremist and their attacks on the population and then get mad at a pro-American group for trying to uphold American values and preserve our country.
Comments / 153