wisfarmer.com
The best Wisconsin ag history ever written
I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
wnmufm.org
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
wearegreenbay.com
When it rains it pours: A look at the record-breaking rainfall across northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Finally, Tuesday brought an end to what seemed like an eternity of rain across the state of Wisconsin. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released the total rainfall in inches based on location. All rainfall totals below are three-day totals from Saturday, September 10 to...
Find public land to hunt this season using DNR online mapping tools
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Certifies 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board Election Results
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cranberry Board election results. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Rochelle Hoffman of Tomah, and Amber Bristow and Michael Gnewikow, both of Warrens, began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cranberry Board on September 1. The board is composed of seven producers across the state.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOT Announces Pavement Repairs on Sheboygan County Highways
Two Sheboygan County Highways will be closed off to traffic this week for pavement repairs. The Wisconsin DOT has announced that crews will be on Highway 57 at Highway K between 6:00 and 4:00 p.m. all week, and will also be working on the stretch of Highway 23 between Highway 57 and Pleasant View Road.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
Fox11online.com
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wxpr.org
Data shows Wisconsin's restaurant industry hitting an all-time low
Between rising costs and staffing challenges, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says Wisconsin's restaurant industry is one of the most impacted in the country, and experts see no end in sight. According to a survey the WRA sent out last week, 93 percent of restaurants throughout the Badger State have higher...
wwisradio.com
Heavy Rain Causes Big Problems in South East Wisconsin
(Racine, WI) — Heavy rainfall that set some records has caused some big problems for southeastern Wisconsin. Just over nine-and-three-quarters inches of rain was measured in Racine County Sunday. Officials say some people living in Waukesha woke up Monday morning to nearly a foot of water in their casements after a seven-inch downpour overnight. No injuries or deaths have been reported but at least eight families were forced out of their homes.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's first grassland climate adaptation site is a 'best case scenario' for mitigating climate change
For a four-person crew, managing 3,200 acres of property can be daunting. Add climate change to the mix, and it only complicates matters. Yet for Justin Nooker, a 32-year-old habitat biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, this is a project of a lifetime. He's one of many partners working on implementing the state's first grassland climate adaptation site at the Rush Creek State Natural Area.
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
