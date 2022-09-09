Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Ballet West dancer returns to perform on hometown stage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Huffmire didn’t recognize his own talent right away, but his teachers did. He was encouraged to pursue ballet from a young age. “When I was 14, going to my first summer intensive, and one of the teachers was telling me, if you want to do this you can,” Huffmire said.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready to get your shop on at the annual Back Roads Vintage Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2016, Jenny Young and her husband have hosted the Back Roads Vintage Market. It was born out of their own love for all things antiques and repurposing unused or unwanted items into great works of art. Young stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate all things local craft beer at the second annual Legends of Beer festival and relay race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to beat the heat and celebrate the start of fall with the Legends of Beer Festival at The Outlets at Legends. Saturday, Sept. 17, the Reno Beer Enthusiasts and IMBIB Brewery is hosting this fan-favorite beer festival for the second year in a row. Matt...
KOLO TV Reno
Entries needed for the Nevada Day Parade and celebration at the end of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate all things Nevada! The Nevada Day Parade and festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, but entries are being accepted now for the epic four-hour-long parade. Brooke Santina, the executive director of Nevada Day, Inc. stopped by Morning Break to get the community stoked...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Breakfast is served with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s pancetta, pastrami omelettes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Got house guests this weekend for the Air Races? Forget the usual eggs and bacon. Serve them up some of Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin’s delicious pancetta and pastrami omelettes that will elevate your breakfast table. Ingredients:. 4 eggs. 1/8 cup cream. Salt and...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
tahoeonstage.com
Yung Bae debuts at Cargo Concert Hall on Sunday
In terms of obscure music, Vaporwave and Future Funk are the genres that may be the almost universally overlooked. Pulling from samples of disco and city pop and then playing with pitch and reverb in order to craft new loops and songs, the music has mostly been created on computers and home recording gear for the decade or so of its relatively young existence.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Gleaning Project needs more fruit to harvest
Smoke and haze will continue to drift our way over the next few days. A trough of low pressure could bring more fall-like weather late in the weekend into next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-native, “Chopped” champion writes memoir about mental health journey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brooke Siem’s debut memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” chronicles the turmoil of antidepressant withdrawal and how she was forced to rebuild her life after 15 years of taking a medley of prescription medicine. Siem stopped by Morning Break to discuss her new book...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Moms turned business partners create online boutique with their peers in mind
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kara Ferrin and Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham are best friends who together have been college classmates, roommates, teachers and moms. Now they’re also business partners with the e-commerce clothing and accessories company, Phoenix + Flora Boutique. They stopped by Morning Break to share how their company is...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self. In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD monitoring air quality as Mosquito Fire smoke intensifies
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some parents are concerned about poor air quality affecting their children. Megan Hayes says her kids have played inside the past few days. “Haven’t you been mad at mommy because I haven’t been letting you outside because of the smoke?” Hayes asked her daughter.
