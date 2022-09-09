ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Ballet West dancer returns to perform on hometown stage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Huffmire didn’t recognize his own talent right away, but his teachers did. He was encouraged to pursue ballet from a young age. “When I was 14, going to my first summer intensive, and one of the teachers was telling me, if you want to do this you can,” Huffmire said.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready to get your shop on at the annual Back Roads Vintage Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2016, Jenny Young and her husband have hosted the Back Roads Vintage Market. It was born out of their own love for all things antiques and repurposing unused or unwanted items into great works of art. Young stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Craft Fair this Weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fall is just around the corner and a craft fair this weekend can help you get into the spirit-- and get decorations for your home. Sparks Parks and Recreation is hosting the event for the second year. It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation gym at 98 Richards Way. It will feature around 50 crafters and artisans selling everything from homemade candles to jewelry and more. Entry and parking are free. Shauna Nelson and Chantell Whaley visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect.
SPARKS, NV
tahoeonstage.com

Yung Bae debuts at Cargo Concert Hall on Sunday

In terms of obscure music, Vaporwave and Future Funk are the genres that may be the almost universally overlooked. Pulling from samples of disco and city pop and then playing with pitch and reverb in order to craft new loops and songs, the music has mostly been created on computers and home recording gear for the decade or so of its relatively young existence.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebration of Life for Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Music played as people gathered at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater to remember 16- year-old, Kiely Rodni, the Truckee teen whose disappearance sparked an outpouring of community support. “Thank you to all the search and rescue and all the ‘flyer’ing, thank you to Nevada County Search...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Monday Motivations: The importance of community and how to found the right one for you

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Community is a crucial part to feeling like your best self. In this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, and Artown Marketing Director, Oliver X, tag teamed to bring you two great perspectives on the importance on finding your community, getting involved in a community and giving back to your community.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD: Rotating bus schedule to end first week of October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rotating bus schedules are coming to an end. During a school board meeting Tuesday, Chief of Operations for the Washoe County School District, Adam Searcy, provided an update on labor shortages in the transportation department. He indicated that 220 to 230 daily drivers are projected to be available by the end of Fall Break.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD monitoring air quality as Mosquito Fire smoke intensifies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some parents are concerned about poor air quality affecting their children. Megan Hayes says her kids have played inside the past few days. “Haven’t you been mad at mommy because I haven’t been letting you outside because of the smoke?” Hayes asked her daughter.
RENO, NV

