ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin meat wholesaler, liquor store recall 25 different food products

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection...
PHILLIPS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEJA VU... WET AND WINDY AGAIN FOR YOU!

It’s going to be another wet and breezy day across northeast Wisconsin. At least the rain won’t be as heavy as what we saw over the weekend. Our recent weathermaker, upper level low pressure, will be pushing east through the Great Lakes. As it does, bands of rain will swirl around this storm. The heaviest precipitation will fall north and northwest of Green Bay. Within these steady bands of rain, up to an additional inch of rain is possible, with lighter amounts across eastern Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
DARLINGTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Evers, Michels agree to just one debate in governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. When announcing the agreement, leaders on both sides...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy