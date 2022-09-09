Read full article on original website
Behind the Scenes with the Matukewicz family
Rain will continue to fall from today through Monday night. During that time, another 1-3" is possible across east-central Wisconsin.
Wisconsin meat wholesaler, liquor store recall 25 different food products
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WBAY) - Country Sausage is voluntarily recalling 25 different meat products sold at its retail store and Totem Pole Liquors in Phillips, in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. The recall involves all of the products below purchased on or before September 12, 2022. State inspectors discovered during a routine inspection...
DEJA VU... WET AND WINDY AGAIN FOR YOU!
It’s going to be another wet and breezy day across northeast Wisconsin. At least the rain won’t be as heavy as what we saw over the weekend. Our recent weathermaker, upper level low pressure, will be pushing east through the Great Lakes. As it does, bands of rain will swirl around this storm. The heaviest precipitation will fall north and northwest of Green Bay. Within these steady bands of rain, up to an additional inch of rain is possible, with lighter amounts across eastern Wisconsin.
Attorney General, officials celebrate two years of Speak Up Speak Out tip line
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids around Wisconsin continue to take advantage of the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attorney General Josh Kaul celebrated the two year mark by making a stop at Horace Mann Middle School. The tip line works because it gives students a specific way...
Powerball ticket sold in Darlington wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days, two million-dollar winners. The Wisconsin Lottery is celebrating back-to-back seven-digit prizes by players in the state and pointing out they were not the only big wins recently. Someone purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing at the New Horizons Supply Coop, in Darlington,...
Evers, Michels agree to just one debate in governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday.
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. When announcing the agreement, leaders on both sides...
