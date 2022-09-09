Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shots fired at Pike library in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A report of shots being actively fired at the Pike library has been confirmed, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, shots were fired near 6600 Zionsville Road. IMPD officers and Pike Township School Police quickly arrived...
SUV parked on I-69 shoulder leads to attempted murder arrest
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
WLFI.com
Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club. Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman […]
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
kjas.com
Fire destroyed large work truck
A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
WISH-TV
Sheriff: 33 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’ seized in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than thirty dogs living in “deplorable conditions” were found Friday in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
WISH-TV
Police: Traffic affected after Fishers shooting on I-69
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Fishers Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by FPD, the shooting happened on I-69 Northbound at the 207 mile-marker. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the community.
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
WISH-TV
Mother, boyfriend indicted in missing child case from 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson and the mother’s boyfriend now face criminal charges in the baby’s disappearance. Amber Robertson and Robert Lyons each face four felony counts of neglect. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also said he requested Robertson and Lyons receive two additional charges, but the Marion County Grand Jury declined to issue those indictments.
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested after fight breaks out at funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a fight happened at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says it happened at the 5252 East 38th Street. Police say there were about 100 to 150 people involved, but not all were fighting. Police say ERG was requested due to the size of the crowd, but people quickly disbursed.
