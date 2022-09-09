Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway

| Photo by Dean Terry via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as Thongmalay Senebandith, 49, whose city of residence was not known. An examination was pending to determine his cause of death.