Duck! Jaw-dropping photos show fighter jet zooming through city

 4 days ago

By Dean Murray via SWNS

Duck! Jaw-dropping pictures shows a fighter jet zooming at low level through a city.

The images see the F/A-18F Super Hornet flying over Brisbane, Australia 's Story Bridge.

They were snapped as the Australian Air Force airplane practiced last Friday for the Brisbane Riverfire festival.

Amusingly, one spectator is seen trying to take a selfie, rather than watching the flight in real life.

"The photos were taken from a six level apartment rooftop in New Farm," said photographer Nino Lo Giudice, who snapped several shots of the spectacle.

"Having shot the same shot before, this was special as it had workers on top of the Story Bridge, an iconic bridge in Brisbane, and as well as it had been raining in the morning, so lots of moisture in the air, which created the vapor trail over the aircraft which made it all that special."

Despite the seemingly heart-stopping proximity to the spectators, photographer David Kapernick said: "It is about 400/500 meters between the bridge and the city. The plane must be about 150/200m from people. It's flying at around 700/800kph."

Every September Brisbane plays host to the Brisbane Festival and Brisbane Riverfire, a festival of the arts.

The post Duck! Jaw-dropping photos show fighter jet zooming through city appeared first on Talker .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swns Duck#The Australian Air Force#The Brisbane Riverfire#New Farm
