Enfortumab Plus Pembrolizumab Displays High ORR in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
The combination of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab led to a confirmed overall response rate of 64.5% in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. The combination of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) led to a high overall response rate (ORR) and a manageable safety profile when used as treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.1.
Pembrolizumab and Olaparib Combo Did Not Significantly Improve PFS and OS in mCRPC
No statistically significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival was seen with pembrolizumab plus olaparib in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The combination pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) did not reveal a significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) and overall survival (OS) vs novel hormonal agents (NHA) in...
Orelabrutinib Added to R-CHOP Reveals Promising Efficacy in non-GCB DLBCL
The combination of orelabrutinib plus the R-CHOP regimen revealed a positive overall response rate of 86.4% when given to patients with non-germinal center B cell-like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Orelabrutinib plus rituximab (Rituxan), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) shows promising efficacy in non-germinal center B cell-like (GCB) diffuse large...
Cabozantinib Plus Nivolumab and Ipilimumab Improves PFS in Advanced RCC
A reduced the risk for disease progression by 27% was seen with the combination of cabozantinib added to nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) added to nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in a significant improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in...
Combination of Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Supported by Crossover Cohort With HER2+ mCRC
Tucatinib alone and with trastuzumab supported further investigation of each regimen in metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Treatement with tucatinib (Tukysa) monotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer (CRC) who later crossed over to receive doublet therapy with trastuzumab (Herceptin) experienced increased radiographic response rates further supporting the regimen’s use in this setting, according to updated data from cohort C of the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial (NCT03043313).
Belzutifan/Cabozantinib Combo is Well Tolerated in Treatment-Naïve Advanced Clear Cell RCC
The combination of belzutifan and cabozantinib was well tolerated in patients with treatment-naïve advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. Belzutifan (Welireg) combined with cabozantinib (Cabometyx) demonstrated promising antitumor activity and was well tolerated when given to patients with treatment-naïve advanced...
Sotorasib Doubles PFS Rates vs Docetaxel in KRAS G12C–Mutated NSCLC
Significant improvements in progression-free survival were seen with sotorasib compared with docetaxel in patients with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. A doubled the rate of progression-free survival (PFS) at 12 months and reduced the risk of progression or death by 34% was seen with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) vs docetaxel in patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring a KRAS G12C mutation, according to findings from the phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial (NCT04303780) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
sNDA Submitted to the FDA for Rucaparib in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Data from the monotherapy analysis of the phase 3 ATHENA trial has led to the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the FDA and EMA for rucaparib as treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A supplemental new drug application (sNDA) has been submitted to the FDA and...
Pembrolizumab and Lenvatinib Shows Encouraging Antitumor Activity in nccRCC
With encouraging overall response and disease control rates, lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab has the potential to be a frontline treatment option for non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Frontline treatment with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and lenvatinib (Lenvima) elicits encouraging antitumor activity in non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), according to preliminary findings...
Adagrasib With/Without Cetuximab Generates Responses in Advanced KRAS G12C–Mutated CRC
The use of adagrasib in combination with cetuximab or alone elicted encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer harboring KRAS G12C mutations. Data from the phase 1b/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial (NCT03785249) showed that adagrasib (MRTX849) monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab (Erbitux) showed encouraging responses in patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) harboring KRAS G12C mutations, according to findings presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress.
FDA Clears Phase 1/2 Study of ABT-101 in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
The FDA has granted approval for an investigational new drug protocol amendment for ABT-101, a mutant selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor which has shown superior selectivity against HER2 exon 20 mutations in NSCLC in preclinical studies. The FDA has granted approval an investigational new drug protocol amendment for the phase 1b/2...
Lower-Dose Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Shows Favorable Efficacy in HER2-Mutated NSCLC
Trastuzumab deruxtecan at 5.4mg/kg demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit and a favorable safety profile at the lower of 2 dose levels in patients with HER2-mutated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim results of the DESTINY-Lung02 trial (NCT04644237) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.1.
Study of DZD9008 Meets Primary End Point of ORR in EGFR Exon20Ins-Positive NSCLC
DZD9008 (sunvozertinib) in patients with platinum-pretreated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed on/after platinum-based chemotherapy has met its the primary end point of confirmed objective response (ORR) at 59.8%, according to Dizal Pharmaceutical.1. The response rate for patients with baseline...
KEYNOTE-522 Trial of Pembrolizumab Does Not Negatively Affect HRQOL Outcomes in TNBC
Pembrolizumab in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings demonstrated similar health-related quality-of-life scores in patients with triple-negative breast cancer when compared with placebo. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) given to patients with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) showed similar scores across global health score (GHS), function, and breast symptom domains, compared with those given...
Choosing Frontline RCC Therapy After Detecting Metastases in Patient Under Observation
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Sumanta K. Pal, MD, discussed the choice of frontline therapy for a favorable-risk patient with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 61-year-old man with an active lifestyle had a history of low-volume, indolent metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC)...
Darovasertib/Crizotinib Demonstrates Efficacy in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
With an overall response rate of 50% and greater than 5 months median progression-free survival in patients with first-line metastatic uveal melanoma, darovasertib and crizotinib shows a compelling clinical efficacy profile. Interim results of a phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03947385) evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) and crizotinib (Xalkori) synthetic lethal combination showed...
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Appears Safe in Metastasized Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Data presented during the 2022 ESMO Congress showed lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab to elicit an objective response rate of 34.3% after 3 months in evaluable patients, meeting the primary end point of the phase 2 ATLEP trial. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) induced high response rates, and showed acceptable safety...
Treatment Options After Relapse in CLL
Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, discusses the available treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who relapsed on BCL2 inhibitors. Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, head of the department of oncology at Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, discusses the available treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who relapsed on BCL2 inhibitors.
