wisc.edu
Welcome Week at Allen Centennial
Visit the Allen Centennial Gardens at 620 Babcock Drive every day from Monday, September 12th to Friday, September 16th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm to enjoy a relaxing hands-on activity. All are welcome and all is free! Available while supplies last. Check in at the front to collect a...
wisc.edu
Extension internship offers UW–Madison students ‘eye-opening experience’
Abbey Rosenthal is an incoming senior majoring in nutritional sciences, nutrition, and dietetics and health promotion and health equity. Rosenthal worked to bring food equity to communities in central Wisconsin by working with farmers’ markets in Clark, Marathon, Portage, and Wood counties. Rosenthal found that nearly 54,000 households in...
wisc.edu
Teacher Pledge program gets shout out in Up North News
The UW–Madison School of Education Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program was spotlighted in Up North News recently in an article that is headlined, “The University of Wisconsin Gets Creative to Recruit, Train, and Retain the Next Generation of Teachers.”. “I knew I wanted to go to a bigger university...
wisc.edu
Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance
From September 12 through December 23, 2022, the Chazen Museum of Art will be displaying the Public History Project’s premiere exhibition titled Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance. The exhibition spans over 150 years of UW–Madison history and highlights stories of struggle and perseverance through archival objects, photographs, and oral histories. Sifting & Reckoning tells nuanced stories of students, faculty, and staff on campus, some of which include the university’s first students of color, early struggles for equity in social organizations, the fight for fair housing, access in athletics, and social action on campus.
wisc.edu
Brian Burt named new Wei LAB director
Wisconsin Center for Education Research (WCER) Director Courtney Bell has appointed WCER researcher and associate professor of higher education Brian Burt to lead WCER’s path-breaking Wei LAB one year after he became its assistant director and nearly 15 years since he first used the LAB’s programs to help him succeed as a Black PhD student at the University of Michigan.
wisc.edu
Study by UW–Madison’s Hillman finds less selective universities do most to educate poorer students
Less selective universities do the most to educate the poorest students in the U.S., according to a new study from UW–Madison’s Nick Hillman that was spotlighted in University World News. The completion rate for students who receive federally funded Pell Grants is higher for those who attend the...
wisc.edu
Flu shot clinic
Flu shots are no cost for all students. If students have an insurance card, they are encouraged to bring it to their appointment. Students who do not show proof of insurance can still receive a no-cost flu shot. Flu shots will be administered by VaxPro, a UW-Madison approved vendor.
wisc.edu
Election Matters 2022
Join the State Democracy Research Initiative and the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison for the third installment of our Election Matters 2022 Speaker Series, sponsored by Stafford Rosenbaum LLP. This event will feature experts Abby Wood, Daniel Kreiss, and Rick Pildes. They will unpack the influence of current campaign finance...
