From September 12 through December 23, 2022, the Chazen Museum of Art will be displaying the Public History Project’s premiere exhibition titled Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance. The exhibition spans over 150 years of UW–Madison history and highlights stories of struggle and perseverance through archival objects, photographs, and oral histories. Sifting & Reckoning tells nuanced stories of students, faculty, and staff on campus, some of which include the university’s first students of color, early struggles for equity in social organizations, the fight for fair housing, access in athletics, and social action on campus.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO