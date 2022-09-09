Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: As Franklin Looks to Deepen Receiver Room, Say Hello to Speedster Omari Evans
Heading into last Saturday’s meeting against Ohio, Penn State coach James Franklin was hopeful that the Nittany Lions could expand the depth of their receivers room as the season went along. By the end of the day, 17 different players caught passes from quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar....
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Preparing for Heat and Long Commute Ahead of Auburn Game
The weather forecast for Penn State’s game on Saturday against Auburn calls for a high of 87 degrees and sunny skies, a perfect fall afternoon in the South as two storied programs go head-to-head for the second game of the home-and-home series. If the forecast holds true temperature at...
State College
Penn State Football: Way Way Too Early Bowl Projections Feature Clemson Among Others
Penn State has played two games this season and has all of its most meaningful games still ahead of it, which naturally means now is as good of a time as any to start tracking where the Nittany Lions might end up playing in December or January. This of course is subject to an absolute ton of change between now and the end of the month let alone the end of the season.
State College
Penn State Moves Closer to Expanded Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium
Potential expanded sales of alcohol during Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium took a big step forward on Monday. During a virtual meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance recommended by a 6-1 vote approval of a plan to sell beer and hard seltzer on the concourse levels of the stadium.
State College
Opinion: Nittany Mall Casino Is a Bad Bet for Our Community’s Future
I’ve written something like 125 columns for StateCollege.com over the last six years. But never a “negative” piece. I’ve always felt it was my niche, even my calling, to lift up Happy Valley’s charitable organizations, groups like Strawberry Fields, Out of the Cold and Centre Volunteers in Medicine. And to salute unsung heroes in our community, people like Lydia Abdullah, Doug Arnold, Ellen Campbell and Dr. Roy Love.
State College
Why Did Penn State Create a New VP Position During a Hiring Freeze?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
State College
Amy Quinn
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Sergeant Amy Quinn, 32, of State College Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2022. She was born early June of 1990 to her father Robert Quinn and mother Shawn Swartz. Over the course of her lifetime, she lived in 3 states (Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Ohio) and 2 countries (Germany and the Horn of Africa).
State College
Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks Closes After Nearly 14 Years in Business
A downtown State College sandwich shop has closed its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a Facebook post, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies is shutting down its downtown shop that called 119 S. Pugh St. home for almost 14 years. The franchise’s other location on North Atherton Street will remain open, according to owner Ben Lippincott.
State College
Headstone Preservation Gets a Lift at Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery
Preservation efforts at Bellefonte’s historic Union Cemetery took a major step forward on Aug. 20 when Steve Snyder, of Snyder and Co. Monuments, lifted several fallen headstones back to their original vertical positions. “I just love doing this stuff,” Snyder said. “I love bringing things back to life. This...
State College
Application Deadline Approaching for Pennsylvania’s Marijuana Pardon Project
Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale project to quickly pardon people with certain low-level marijuana convictions, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. Eligible individuals have until Sept. 30 to apply online through the Marijuana Pardon Project, which was launched earlier this month by Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the Board of Pardons. The accelerated pardon program could potentially erase convictions for non-violent crimes for thousands of residents.
State College
‘Empty Chair’ Rule Prohibits Local Candidates’ Night for First Time on Record
For more than 50 years, the League of Women Voters of Centre County has hosted a televised public forum with candidates for local political offices ahead of election night. But after several nominees declined invitations or didn’t answer at all, this fall’s Candidates’ Night is off the table.
