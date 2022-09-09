ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Penn State Football: Way Way Too Early Bowl Projections Feature Clemson Among Others

Penn State has played two games this season and has all of its most meaningful games still ahead of it, which naturally means now is as good of a time as any to start tracking where the Nittany Lions might end up playing in December or January. This of course is subject to an absolute ton of change between now and the end of the month let alone the end of the season.
State College

Penn State Moves Closer to Expanded Alcohol Sales at Beaver Stadium

Potential expanded sales of alcohol during Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium took a big step forward on Monday. During a virtual meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance recommended by a 6-1 vote approval of a plan to sell beer and hard seltzer on the concourse levels of the stadium.
Football
State College

Opinion: Nittany Mall Casino Is a Bad Bet for Our Community’s Future

I’ve written something like 125 columns for StateCollege.com over the last six years. But never a “negative” piece. I’ve always felt it was my niche, even my calling, to lift up Happy Valley’s charitable organizations, groups like Strawberry Fields, Out of the Cold and Centre Volunteers in Medicine. And to salute unsung heroes in our community, people like Lydia Abdullah, Doug Arnold, Ellen Campbell and Dr. Roy Love.
State College

Why Did Penn State Create a New VP Position During a Hiring Freeze?

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
State College

Amy Quinn

Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Sergeant Amy Quinn, 32, of State College Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2022. She was born early June of 1990 to her father Robert Quinn and mother Shawn Swartz. Over the course of her lifetime, she lived in 3 states (Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Ohio) and 2 countries (Germany and the Horn of Africa).
State College

Downtown Bradley’s Cheesesteaks Closes After Nearly 14 Years in Business

A downtown State College sandwich shop has closed its doors after more than a decade in business. According to a Facebook post, Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies is shutting down its downtown shop that called 119 S. Pugh St. home for almost 14 years. The franchise’s other location on North Atherton Street will remain open, according to owner Ben Lippincott.
State College

Headstone Preservation Gets a Lift at Bellefonte’s Union Cemetery

Preservation efforts at Bellefonte’s historic Union Cemetery took a major step forward on Aug. 20 when Steve Snyder, of Snyder and Co. Monuments, lifted several fallen headstones back to their original vertical positions. “I just love doing this stuff,” Snyder said. “I love bringing things back to life. This...
State College

Application Deadline Approaching for Pennsylvania’s Marijuana Pardon Project

Pennsylvania is offering a one-time, large-scale project to quickly pardon people with certain low-level marijuana convictions, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. Eligible individuals have until Sept. 30 to apply online through the Marijuana Pardon Project, which was launched earlier this month by Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the Board of Pardons. The accelerated pardon program could potentially erase convictions for non-violent crimes for thousands of residents.
