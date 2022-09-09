ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

Coyote found hiding in Ohio family's bathroom

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhjNL_0hovXk2W00

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to an Ohio home early Friday morning when residents made an unusual discovery in their bathroom -- a coyote.

The Trenton Police Department said in a Facebook post officers responded about 5:18 a.m. Friday when a family reported a coyote was in their first floor bathroom.

The family told police the coyote must have entered the home about an hour earlier when the front door was left open so they could load up a vehicle for a road trip.

The post included a photo of the coyote hiding behind the toilet.

"The animal was also present in the small restroom during its use by the family that morning unbeknownst to them," the post said.

Police said the coyote was safely removed from the home and released unharmed.

Comments / 7

Related
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Trenton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
Fox 19

30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
thexunewswire.com

1127 Ross Avenue,

1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
HAMILTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Miami University dining halls get two health violations

Of the five Miami University dining areas inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, two were cited with critical health violations. The dining areas where no critical violations were observed were Garden Commons, 95 N. Patterson Dr.; Café Lux in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.; and Red Zone in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.
OXFORD, OH
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
446K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy