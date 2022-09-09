Read full article on original website
Related
Sound Transit to remove ORCA card readers from platforms at downtown light rail stations
SEATTLE — Sound Transit will soon remove ORCA card readers from the lower platform levels of its Link light rail stations in downtown Seattle. Once the card readers are removed, riders will be required to purchase a ticket or tap their ORCA card at the mezzanine level before heading down to the train platform.
SDOT prepares to reopen the West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — If the plans hold true, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18. “This has been a long process — a long process for the people of West Seattle, as well as the Duwamish Valley. A long process for SDOT,” said Heather Marx, director of Downtown Mobility for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).
thejoltnews.com
Lacey growing from town to city, looking at infrastructure needs
Lacey City Council discussed the city's long-term capital facilities plan, specifically its investments in its public works operations, animal services, and administration facilities during their work session on September 8. Lacey Capital Projects Engineer Ashley Smith said Lacey is transitioning from a small town to a mid-size city with its...
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane east of Issaquah for road repairs
Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah will want to plan ahead during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
seattlemet.com
The Leaf Blower Ban Can't Come Soon Enough
I live on a block in Seattle that is decidedly more concrete jungle than lush canopy. Which is why it’s weird that, on many days, my alarm is not some medley of Apple chimes but the cacophonous drone of leaf blowers outside. I have rubbed my eyes and squinted...
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
livingsnoqualmie.com
All Aboard! Special Autumn Event Trains at the Northwest Railway Museum
Fall into the autumn season with a variety of fun train adventures at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. First up, step back in time as you ride the rails aboard the Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on the weekends of October 1-2 and November 5-6.
Chronicle
Thurston County Asking for Public Input on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Habitat
Thurston County officials are asking the public to provide input on proposed building regulation and permitting changes revolving around construction in unincorporated areas that overlap with Mazama pocket gopher habitat. The comment period is open through Oct. 4, when Thurston County commissioners will host a public hearing on the draft...
KHQ Right Now
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thurstontalk.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
anacortestoday.com
Shoreline project takes shape
Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
Tri-City Herald
Should WA troopers be paid for commuting to work in marked cars? A lawsuit’s been started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol’s policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say,...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
Comments / 0