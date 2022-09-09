ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

SDOT prepares to reopen the West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE — If the plans hold true, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18. “This has been a long process — a long process for the people of West Seattle, as well as the Duwamish Valley. A long process for SDOT,” said Heather Marx, director of Downtown Mobility for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey growing from town to city, looking at infrastructure needs

Lacey City Council discussed the city's long-term capital facilities plan, specifically its investments in its public works operations, animal services, and administration facilities during their work session on September 8. Lacey Capital Projects Engineer Ashley Smith said Lacey is transitioning from a small town to a mid-size city with its...
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Leaf Blower Ban Can't Come Soon Enough

I live on a block in Seattle that is decidedly more concrete jungle than lush canopy. Which is why it’s weird that, on many days, my alarm is not some medley of Apple chimes but the cacophonous drone of leaf blowers outside. I have rubbed my eyes and squinted...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

All Aboard! Special Autumn Event Trains at the Northwest Railway Museum

Fall into the autumn season with a variety of fun train adventures at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. First up, step back in time as you ride the rails aboard the Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on the weekends of October 1-2 and November 5-6.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

Are you ready for beer, the Chicken Dance and more bratwurst that you can eat? It’s Oktoberfest! Time to celebrate with some fun events that will have you dancing and drinking all night. Maybe you just want a place to pick up some great German food. We have that too. Here is where to celebrate 2022 Oktoberfest in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
LYNNWOOD, WA
anacortestoday.com

Shoreline project takes shape

Crews continue to accomplish site preparation work on the Fidalgo Bay shoreline project owned by MJB of Seattle. This work will include grading, construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks and installation of utilities. There will also be infrastructure installed to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, is planned as an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail. MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction and the Jones Brothers of Delta Marine. Development plans that tentatively stretch into the 2030s include a mix of condos, townhouses, senior living apartments, hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, esplanade and two piers for transient boat storage. These photos are taken from the south end of the property.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

140 W Sunset Way #5

Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
ISSAQUAH, WA

