The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted to make a small, but very important change regarding how vehicle license fees are enforced. The section of the Greensville County Code of Ordinances regarding vehicle license fees has been amended so that license fees are applied to the same year in which they are paid and not the following year. The change was unanimously approved and went into effect immediately.

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO