Notice of meeting cancellation: Sept. 19 board of commissioners
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12 that the September 19, 2022 Regular Meeting of the Halifax County Board of Commissioners scheduled to begin at 5:30 P. M. has been canceled. Andrea H. Wiggins, MMC, NCCCC. Clerk to the Board and Assistant to the...
County honors governor's volunteers, medallion winners
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners recently recognized local winners of the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service recognized two individuals with the 2022 GVSA and one committee with the 2022 GVSA Medallion. The 2022 GVSA recipients are Guardian ad Litem...
Facebook message closes entire school system, sheriffs says
The county also closed the central school office and canceled after-school activities and Monday's school board meeting.
Threat abruptly closes Lunenburg Public Schools Monday, open Tuesday with increased police presence
All Lunenburg County public schools are closed Monday, Sept. 12 "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a Facebook post the school district sent out Sunday evening.
HCSO launches security camera registration program
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has launched a security camera registration program in which residents or businesses can volunteer to register their systems. “By submitting information residents of Halifax County are helping to prevent and deter crime,” said Lieutenant Shane Guyant. Guyant said the program can help deputies...
Wildlife designates Sept. 24 as youth hunting day
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has designated Saturday, September 24 as Youth Deer Hunting Day for 2022. Youth Deer Hunting Day was established in 2015 by the wildlife commission to increase interest in deer-hunting among youth, seeking to increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.
Linda Wrenn Smith
Linda Wrenn Smith, 78, of Roanoke Rapids, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenville County, Virginia, to the late Percy M. and Ida Allen Wrenn. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy Wrenn Daughtrey; grandson, Ashley Jody Smith; and her “Heart Dog,” Pearl.
No bids received on theater
No bids were submitted to buy the Roanoke Rapids Theatre, City Manager Kelly Traynham confirmed today. A bid opening was scheduled this afternoon at 12:30 but none were received. Traynham said it would be her recommendation and she believes it would be appropriate for the city to contact a real...
RRGSD elementary students receive book bags from seniors
Elementary students in the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District received book bags from the high school’s senior class as well as four boxes of children's books. Connor Johnson, student body president, said the student council had been focusing on a mission to help out fellow students under the leadership of advisors Gary Edwards, Kelly Sparks and Edward Gardner.
2022 Suffolk Peanut Fest to honor 9/11 anniversary
Come Oct. 7, Barakey and others will be able to pay those respects in a more direct, more meaningful way.
Kathy Wrenn Feickert
Kathy Wrenn Feickert, age 66, of Roanoke Rapids, NC passed away on September 6, 2022. Kathy was born in Halifax County, NC and was preceded in death by her Father, Garland Wrenn and her sister, Robin Cook. She is survived by her son, John Feickert; her daughter, Andrea Wilhelm, her...
Greensville County makes vehicle license fee retroactive to same year
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted to make a small, but very important change regarding how vehicle license fees are enforced. The section of the Greensville County Code of Ordinances regarding vehicle license fees has been amended so that license fees are applied to the same year in which they are paid and not the following year. The change was unanimously approved and went into effect immediately.
First day at Emporia's Belfield Elementary is unique for students in the school division
On the first day of school, familiarity was there for most students heading to Greensville County High School, E.W. Wyatt Middle School, and Greensville Elementary School. That is not the case for any fifth graders that went to Belfield Elementary School Tuesday morning. Students in the GCPS system first enroll...
Plate sale in October benefits patient's ALS expenses
A barbecue plate sale will be held October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to raise funds for Missy Shearin. Shearin, a 911 telecommunicator, has been diagnosed with ALS. Proceeds from the plate sale will be applied to medical expenses. The sale will be held at Builders FirstSource on...
Bon Secours to host hiring event, offering sign-on incentives
Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.
Missing Washington teen found safe
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
Enfield business owner reacts to recent small-town shakeups
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — In recent weeks, the small town of Enfield has gotten a lot of attention after the mayor personally took down a Confederate monument that the town voted to remove. Racist letters were reportedly found on people’s driveways, and the police chief put in his two weeks’ notice.
Lunenburg County residents killed in Nottoway County crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept. 10) at 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Colonial Trail and Cellar Creek Rd. A 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Cellar Creek Rd. when it failed to stop for the posted...
Fred Murray 'Freddie' Hill
Frederick Murray “Freddie” Hill, 73, was called home by our Heavenly Father on September 12, 2022. Fred was born June 11,1949 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, the son of Frank and Elizabeth Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Robin Hill Carpenter; and brothers Mark and Stevie.
Downed tree causes power outage, road closure in Petersburg
Dominion Energy's outage map shows around 315 households in the area without power as of Sunday at 7:20 a.m., the estimated time of restoration is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
